Odisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan In Puri

Puri: Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan with the blessings of Lord Jagannath in Odisha’s Puri. Chouhan launched this new scheme by joining a special program at the Puri Sakshi Gopal Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Speaking to the reporters after taking blessings from Lord Jagannath, Chouhan said, "The new scheme of the Centre, the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, is being launched from Jagannath Dham. The aim of the scheme is that our agricultural scientists will go to the villages and, according to the weather, soil and water conditions, our agricultural scientists will advise the farmers on which crops will be most profitable.”

Odisha: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan In Puri (Video: ETV Bharat)

"With this, agricultural production will increase and farmers will also get good income and financial security,” Chouhan added.

He said, "We pray that this new scheme of the Centre becomes successful. Our agricultural scientists and farmers should work together as a team. Our goal is to increase agricultural production along with increasing the income of farmers and to ensure that the country's food reserves remain abundant. Therefore, I request the farmers to cooperate with the agricultural scientists who come to your village. With your cooperation, India can develop."

At the same time, Chouhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the upcoming 2025-26 marketing season.

Addressing an event, Chouhan said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been continuously increasing the MSP of crops to assist the farmers.

"PM Modi had in 2019 decided that the minimum support price will be fixed by giving at least 50 per cent profit on the cost of production. Therefore, taking the cost of production into account, the Centre is giving 50 per cent profit. The new MSP will benefit the farmers," he said.

Taking to X, Majhi said, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for approving the hike in MSP for 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. This step will greatly benefit our farmers and strengthen agricultural growth across the nation. #ViksitBharat."

The hike in MSP for paddy by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 for common grade paddy, is particularly significant for Odisha's farmers, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said, adding that other kharif crops, including ragi, bajra, pulses, and oilseeds, also saw substantial increases.

The government on Wednesday announced a 3 per cent increase in the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal and up to a 9 per cent rise for pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

Chouhan is on a 2-day visit to Odisha. He visited the Puri temple and prayed for the success of this program. His wife, Sadhana Singh and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha K.V. Singhdeo were present with him.

