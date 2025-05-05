Bhubaneswar: Four Fraudsters Arrested As Police Bust An Inter-State NEET-UG Admission Racket

Bhubaneswar: The police arrested four members of an inter-state gang of fraudsters including a broker for cheating medical aspirants preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025. The Special Crime Unit made the arrests just a day before the NEET UG exam. The gang was allegedly selling MBBS seats for lakhs of rupees.

The arrested gangsters were accused of promising fake admissions in private medical colleges in Odisha. The accused are Sunil Samantraya, a notorious criminal from Patiya Star City Colony in Bhubaneswar, Rudra Narayan Behera from Tata Aryan in Kalinganagar, Bhubaneswar, Priyadarshi Kumar from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Arvind Kumar from Aurangabad in Bihar.

Sharing details of the case at a press conference, Commissioner of Police S. Dev Datta Singh said that the accused included one individual each from Jharkhand and Bihar, and two from Odisha. He said the fraudsters lured NEET aspirants with false assurances of securing seats in private medical colleges in exchange for large sums of money. Their scheme also involved offering to arrange dummy candidates to take the NEET UG exam on behalf of the aspirants, he said.

During the operation, police seized bank cheques worth ₹90 lakh and a blank bank cheque from the accused. Authorities are now investigating the extent of the scam, including the number of students potentially defrauded and the methods used to bypass NEET’s stringent exam protocols.

Modus Operandi:

The accused were allegedly accepting huge sums of money from aspirants. Police have recovered some cheques worth Rs 90 lakh, which indicates that they were taken from aspirants to secure admissions into reputed medical colleges. According to Commissioner of Police Singh, the gang had already negotiated deals for upcoming medical admissions, promising parents guaranteed entry into medical colleges in exchange for hefty bribes. In some cases, they even planned to send impersonators to appear in entrance exams on behalf of the real candidates, he said.

"Whether they succeeded in executing these fraudulent admissions or not is still under investigation," said CP Singh. "However, it is clear that they had laid the groundwork and were prepared to carry out large-scale manipulation."

The Police Commissioner further said that the four inter-state accused, who were possibly involved in impersonation to secure medical seats in lieu of money, were nabbed following a raid by the Special Crime Unit. The said modus operandi involves local scouts who procure aspirants' details, including Aadhaar cards, facilitating their registration. Once the admit cards are obtained, they are transferred to operatives in Bihar. It is suspected that proxy candidates take the NEET exam by manipulating the admit card details.

The syndicate allegedly charges between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh per candidate, collected in instalments, with local scouts receiving around Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh for their involvement. It assures to fix the examination centre, in which impersonation or other unfair practices are feasible.

“We have got cheques worth Rs 90 lakh and another blank cheque, suggesting a possible deal of Rs 1 crore from aspirants. As the examination is yet to be conducted, the racket has been busted. The gang members have revealed that they used to impersonate and used to plant fake examinees instead of the actual aspirants,” the Police Commissioner said.

Police sources confirmed that the gang was using a mix of high-tech coordination and forged documents to operate the racket. It was also revealed that they were attempting to trap some Non-Resident Indian (NRI) families in this fraudulent scheme. More shockingly, investigators believe that parents themselves were actively involved in some cases, cooperating with the gang to secure seats for their children at any cost.

“If any parent is found supporting or facilitating such illegal practices, they too will be treated as co-conspirators and charged accordingly,” the CP warned. The breakthrough came after the police had been monitoring the gang’s activities for some time, based on intelligence inputs. Acting on credible information, they conducted simultaneous raids and managed to apprehend the suspects before the scam could impact the 2025 medical admissions.