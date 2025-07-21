ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Self-Immolation Case: Victim's Complaint 'Not Validated' By Balasore FM College Enquiry Team, Says Crime Branch

Balasore: In a shocking revelation into the death of a girl student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore by self-immolation, the Odisha Police Crime Branch, which is currently investigating the case, said the 20-year-old girl set herself ablaze as her complaint of sexual harassment was "not validated" by an internal enquiry committee of the college.

Speaking to media, Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra said, "The college authorities had taken action on her complaint, and an internal inquiry was conducted. But the internal inquiry team did not validate her complaint. Her extreme step was a reaction to the non-validation of her plaint."

The senior official further revealed that during interrogation, the probe team found discrepancies in the statements of witnesses in the case. "We have found inconsistencies in the statements of witnesses to the internal complaints committee and police, and their posts on social media. They have given different views and opinions before and after the incident. A thorough analysis of every statement is necessary, and it will take time. A proper analysis is needed against digital evidence to reach a conclusion," the DG said.

As per reports, the Crime Branch's Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) has been probing into the death of the girl student over her alleged complaint against Samir Kumar Sahoo, the head of department of Integrated BEd of FM College. Alleging inaction, the student immolated herself outside the Principal's chamber on July 12 and died on the night of July 14 during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

After being handed over responsibility of the probe, the crime branch started an inquiry into the matter on July 17 and is "leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for the victim".

DG Mishra said all will get justice as per the law, and the Crime Branch will ensure that no innocent person is held responsible for the death of the college student. He said the government has taken the matter seriously, and CAW&CW inspector general S Shyni has visited Balasore twice to oversee the investigation.

"We have recorded the statements of internal complaints committee members and college staff. This is a complicated case and the local police have arrested two persons, Sahoo and then principal of the FM College Dillip Ghose. A probe is also underway to find out whether anyone provoked her to resort to self-immolation. The crime branch is mandated to identify all those directly or indirectly involved in the incident," DG Mishra said.