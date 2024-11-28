ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: Security Stepped Up; Bhubaneswar Declared No-fly Zone Ahead Of IGP-DGP Conference

Bhubaneswar: The state police has designated several areas of the state capital as no-fly and no-drone zone while it hosts the all-India IGP-DGP conference here from November 29 to December 1, officials said.

The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

"Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) area, Raj Bhawan area, the event venue Lok Seva Bhawan, IPS Mess at Maitrivihar and the route from BPIA to Raj Bhawan, and from Raj Bhawan to Loka Seva Bhawan, airport to IPS Mess and Maitrivihar & IPS Mess to Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar have been declared as no drone/no flying zone during the visit of Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and VVIP dignitaries to Bhubaneswar for DGP & IGP Conference-2024 from 29.11.2024 to 01.12.2024," the notification said.

According to police, 38 platoons of state police will take guard complementing the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel as part of the ground security.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, took stock of the preparations for the PM's visit to the party office here.