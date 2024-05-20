Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Will End Mafia Raj in Odisha', Says PM Modi in Cuttack Public Rally

PM Modi addressing public meeting at Odisha's Cuttack on Monday, May 20, 2024. (ETV Bharat)

Cuttack (Odisha) : Asserting that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha is on its way out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was feeling hurt over the 'destruction' of the state. Addressing public meetings in Dhenkanal and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi said though the state is rich in mineral resources, its people are left in distress.

The prime minister said BJD has given away land, sand and coal to mafia and there is one mafia in Odisha who has captured all the sectors and it doesn't allow any competition in the state. "After BJP forms the government in Odisha, we will break the backbone of this mafia," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the people are overwhelmed with the corruption racket of BJD during whose rule the people of Odisha were cheated in the chit fund scam.

Coming down heavily on the ruling BJD, PM Modi said the state government has prevented people from availing the benefits of the mineral resources. "In 2014, Modi had prepared a new mineral exploration policy, under which Odisha is getting high royalty", he said.

Stating that Odisha received Rs 50,000 crore as mineral royalty and Rs 26,000 crore from the district mineral fund (DMF), PM Modi said the money should have been spent on roads, schools and drinking water, but the BJD has misused it. Even, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri is not safe in the hands of this government, Modi said, expressing concern over the missing keys of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar (treasury) for last six years.

PM Modi expressed concern about various problems in Cuttack. He said that Cuttack is surrounded by rivers but drinking water is a problem here because this government has stopped the related project.

"People have imposed faith on the BJD government for the past 25 years. Entire Odisha is now introspecting what the people have got in these years. Farmers are facing hardships, youths are migrating to other states for livelihood while the situation is worse in tribal hinterland," PM Modi said. He asserted that the first Chief Minister of BJP will be sworn in on June 10.