Migrant Worker From Odisha Killed, Three Injured In Explosion At Kerala Plant

Ernakulam (Kerala): An Odisha native died and three of his co-workers sustained injuries in a late-night explosion at an industry in Edyar Industrial Area of Aluva on Saturday. The wounded were taken to Kalamassery Medical College for treatment.

Prima facie it appears that the tragedy happened due to a gas stove explosion in the animal fat processing facility. The deceased has been identified as Ajy Kumar. Four migrant workers including the Odisha native were present at the facility when the accident took place. The joint team of personnel from the fire department and police has carried out a rescue operation. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

In a separate incident, five members of a family, including two toddlers aged seven and 10 years died in a fire that broke out in a grocery shop-cum-residence in Mumbai's Chembur suburb, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC's) Disaster Control said on Sunday.