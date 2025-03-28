Bride's Family Switched Off Phones On Wedding Day; Mother, Daughter Arrested In Bhubaneswar For 'Duping' Karnataka Groom

Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli Police in Bhubaneswar arrested a woman and her mother from Nayagarh district for allegedly duping a person from neighbouring Karnataka on the pretext of marriage.

A marriage broker played matchmaker and introduced the families, who then decided to go ahead with the proposal after meeting at a hotel in the state capital. The wedding date was finalised and an engagement ceremony was held where rings were exchanged. As per the tradition, the Telugu man’s family also gifted jewellery and clothes to the woman.

Marriage fraud in Bhubaneswar. (ETV Bharat)

The groom who came from Karnataka to Bhubaneswar liked the Odia girl. During the ring ceremony, the groom gave gold ornaments and money to the bride.

Based on the complaint of the victims, the girl and her mother have been arrested by the Police. The two accused arrested are identified as Mamata Das and her daughter Laxmi Das, who hail from the Mahipur area of ​​Nayagarh Odgaon. Currently, they are living in Shahid Laxman Nayak Basti in Bhubaneswar. They were arrested on the basis of a complaint. Later, the two were produced before the Bhubaneswar court.

According to the police, M. V. Shankar, a businessman from Karnataka, was looking for a daughter to marry. His wife lives in Andhra Pradesh's Ichapuram on the Odisha border. So, he was in touch with some Odia people. Through a mediator in Bhubaneswar, they got in touch and came to know that there is a well-off family in Shaheed Laxman Nayak Basti who have a daughter.

Shankar is a bank agent who travels to different basti (slum areas). A mediator brought a proposal and got the two families to meet. Later, both the parties met and later agreed and it was decided to go ahead with the ring ceremony.

The ring ceremony was held in a hotel in the Nayapally police station area. As per the Karnataka tradition, the son, or rather the daughter, is given gold ornaments during the marriage ceremony, fruits, flowers and money, and after the marriage ceremony, the marriage date is fixed. Then everything went well. Along with the ornaments, the son gave the daughter a ring and jewellery. The marriage was fixed for last Sunday in a court but, on this day, the mobiles of the bride and her family were not working and they did not come to the court.

The groom and his family became suspicious, enquired about the bride's family and came to know that they have been cheating in the name of marriage. They had taken away a necklace, an armlet and earrings.

Following this, the Karnataka groom lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police, which said that the mother-daughter duo was earlier booked in a fraud case.