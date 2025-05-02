Nepal In Touch With Centre Over Death Of Another Student At Odisha's KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Nepal on Friday launched diplomatic initiatives to probe the death of one of its students at a premier technology institute here, a day after she was found hanging in her hostel room, the country’s foreign ministry said. The body of the 18-year-old B. Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident comes barely two-and-a-half months after Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute, died by suicide on February 16.

“The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour,” Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba said in a post on X.

“Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi,” she said.

On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs in its condolence note, said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

The MEA further said it has been in constant touch with the Odisha government since the tragic incident came to its notice. "The Government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities, the Odisha State Government as well as KIIT management to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter," the MEA added.

Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma, said authorities are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, police and the university for a thorough investigation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah, found in her hostel room at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family. Prayers for eternal peace. We are closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt, police & the university for a thorough investigation,” Sharma said in a post on X.

A top police officer had on Thursday said the student’s death appears to be a case of suicide. “The body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has died by suicide at the ladies hostel of KIIT,” Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told PTI. “The deceased’s parents will reach Bhubaneswar on Friday, and after that post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted,” Singh said.

Singh, who visited the ladies hostel, also said an unnatural death (UD) case has been registered. “The fresh case was reported from the same hostel and same floor,” another officer said. However, the police have not recovered any suicide note from the possession of the deceased. “We have not got any such note, but the scientific team has been searching her room,” Sharma said.

While the Odisha government expressed grief over the incident and termed it "unfortunate," the KIIT was yet to make any comment. The death of the Nepalese student in February had triggered protests after reports suggested that the victim was allegedly blackmailed, and she ended her life for not getting justice from the private university authorities.

There was an outcry on the KIIT campus as the institute authorities, with the help of staffers and security personnel, had allegedly assaulted Nepalese students who demanded justice for the deceased. The Nepalese students were "forcibly evicted" from the campus and "asked to leave for their country".

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had raised the issue at the diplomatic level and urged the central government to ensure justice for students of the country studying at the institute.

The Odisha government had subsequently formed a high-level committee, headed by the additional chief secretary of the Home Department, to probe into the matter. The NHRC also investigated the incident. At least 10 university employees were arrested on charge of assaulting Nepalese students, and an Indian student was sent to jail for “abetting” the suicide of the girl.