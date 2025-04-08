Odisha, IOCL Ink ₹61,000 Cr Deal For India’s Largest Dual-Feed Petrochemical Plant

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a significant step towards making the state an industrial hub by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for setting up India's largest dual-feed naphtha cracker project on Tuesday. The project will be developed in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, with a groundbreaking investment of ₹61,077 crore towards realising Odisha's aspirations in energy and petrochemical sector.
“This initiative is a transformative plan aimed at the all-round development of eastern India, focusing on human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and economic opportunities to make the region a key driver of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” said CM Majhi at the MoU signing event. “I am pleased to share that today’s event is a significant milestone in that direction. This will drive national growth and propel India towards becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2030.”
It is going to be a major component of the Centre's "Purvodaya" vision for eastern India and is IOCL's largest investment ever made at a single location.
MoU Triple Bonanza worth ₹70,000 Crore
The IOCL agreement is part of a wider blitz of investment worth ₹70,000 crore into Odisha's energy sector, including two other MoUs:
|Company Name
|Project Description
|Investment (₹ crore)
|IOCL
|Mega Dual Feed Cracker (DFC), Paradip
|₹58,042
|ISPRL
|4 MMT Crude Oil Storage Facility, Jajpur
|₹8,743
|Petronet LNG
|4 MTPA LNG Terminal, Gopalpur (Ganjam)
|₹2,306
“These projects will prove to be game changers for import substitution, reducing dependency on imports while strengthening India’s energy & petrochemicals infrastructure,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
Paradip Project: A Game-Changer
The Paradip Petrochemicals Complex will lift IOCL's refinery capacity from 15 to 25 million tonnes per annum with a dual-feed cracker to produce key petrochemicals. The project is estimated to save import costs of over ₹30,000 crore annually and significantly advance India's self-reliance in polymers and specialty chemicals.
“Paradip will emerge as one of the world's leading chemical hubs – similar to Port of Antwerp, Port of Houston, and Jurong Island,” said Majhi. “This project will leverage cluster-based synergies, feedstock sharing, economies of scale, and common facilities such as innovation and skill development centers.”
The initiative will contribute more than ₹8,500 crore annually to the state exchequer and create over 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is expected to spur MSME growth in downstream industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, adhesives, coatings, packaging plastics, and more.
Strategic Location, National Vision
Odisha’s coastal location makes it ideal for exports to Southeast Asia and beyond. The state already serves as a gateway for India’s eastern exports, and the addition of a petrochemical hub further enhances its strategic economic value.
“Odisha represents huge opportunities, and I urge all entrepreneurs and investors to seize the vast opportunities this state offers,” Majhi stated.
The government's push for 100% FDI, development of Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs), plastic parks, and quality control initiatives under BIS will further catalyze sectoral growth.
“This sector also supports the Hon’ble PM’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and has the potential to transform India into a global manufacturing hub,” Majhi noted.
Foundation Laid in December, MoU Finalized in April
The deal follows groundwork laid during CM Majhi’s December 2024 meeting with IOCL Chairman A.S. Sahney and received in-principle state approval last August. The project forms a crucial component of IOCL’s broader ₹1,00,300 crore investment plan in Odisha over the coming years.
“IndianOil has already invested nearly ₹55,000 crore in Odisha in the last decade,” said Puri. “This MoU represents an additional ₹70,000 crore and will unlock further auxiliary economic activity in the region. It’s a very good start for the next 25 years.”
Day 1 of Majhi’s Delhi Visit Nets ₹30,595 Cr More
In addition to the IOCL-led mega MoU, Majhi’s two-day visit to Delhi has already secured ₹30,595 crore in fresh investment commitments:
14 companies pledged ₹3,000 crore, creating 21,390 jobs
11 MoUs signed for ₹27,595 crore, generating 27,000 jobs
Majhi also visited the HCL Technologies campus in Noida to explore IT expansion in Odisha and toured the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art to discuss tech-cultural collaborations.
“I am overjoyed to tell you that the Odisha Government has signed MoUs with Petronet LNG, ISPRL, and several other companies under IOCL. With this, Odisha will receive investment of ₹8,96,686 crore. Toward making Odisha an industrial powerhouse, we have touched a new milestone today,” Majhi said.