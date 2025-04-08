ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha, IOCL Ink ₹61,000 Cr Deal For India’s Largest Dual-Feed Petrochemical Plant

New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a significant step towards making the state an industrial hub by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for setting up India's largest dual-feed naphtha cracker project on Tuesday. The project will be developed in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, with a groundbreaking investment of ₹61,077 crore towards realising Odisha's aspirations in energy and petrochemical sector.

“This initiative is a transformative plan aimed at the all-round development of eastern India, focusing on human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and economic opportunities to make the region a key driver of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” said CM Majhi at the MoU signing event. “I am pleased to share that today’s event is a significant milestone in that direction. This will drive national growth and propel India towards becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2030.”

It is going to be a major component of the Centre's "Purvodaya" vision for eastern India and is IOCL's largest investment ever made at a single location.

MoU Triple Bonanza worth ₹70,000 Crore

The IOCL agreement is part of a wider blitz of investment worth ₹70,000 crore into Odisha's energy sector, including two other MoUs:

Company Name Project Description Investment (₹ crore) IOCL Mega Dual Feed Cracker (DFC), Paradip ₹58,042 ISPRL 4 MMT Crude Oil Storage Facility, Jajpur ₹8,743 Petronet LNG 4 MTPA LNG Terminal, Gopalpur (Ganjam) ₹2,306

“These projects will prove to be game changers for import substitution, reducing dependency on imports while strengthening India’s energy & petrochemicals infrastructure,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Paradip Project: A Game-Changer

The Paradip Petrochemicals Complex will lift IOCL's refinery capacity from 15 to 25 million tonnes per annum with a dual-feed cracker to produce key petrochemicals. The project is estimated to save import costs of over ₹30,000 crore annually and significantly advance India's self-reliance in polymers and specialty chemicals.

“Paradip will emerge as one of the world's leading chemical hubs – similar to Port of Antwerp, Port of Houston, and Jurong Island,” said Majhi. “This project will leverage cluster-based synergies, feedstock sharing, economies of scale, and common facilities such as innovation and skill development centers.”

The initiative will contribute more than ₹8,500 crore annually to the state exchequer and create over 1 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. It is expected to spur MSME growth in downstream industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, adhesives, coatings, packaging plastics, and more.

Strategic Location, National Vision