Odisha: High Court Allows MTP Of Minor Rape Survivor Beyond 24-Week Limit

CUTTACK: In a landmark judgment, the Orissa High Court on Monday has directed for an immediate termination of pregnancy of a 13-year-old rape survivor after recognizing the grave risk it posed to her life and well-being.

The minor, a resident of Kandhamal district, suffers from sickle cell anaemia and epilepsy, conditions that significantly increase the dangers associated with childbirth. The victim, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, was repeatedly assaulted in August 2024 by a local youth.

Due to threats, she did not disclose the crime until her deteriorating health led her mother to seek medical help. It was then revealed that she was over six months pregnant, surpassing the 24-week limit set under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971. Following an FIR lodged on February 11 this year, the victim underwent a medical examination, confirming the pregnancy and associated health risks.

The case was subsequently brought before the Orissa High Court, where her father sought permission for termination, citing the life-threatening complications posed by the pregnancy. The court, in its order last month, had directed MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur to convene a Medical Board to assess her condition.

The Board unanimously determined that carrying the pregnancy to term would severely endanger the minor’s physical and mental health. In light of this report, the state government raised no objections to the petition, arguing that forcing the child to give birth would amount to a violation of her fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

While delivering the judgment, Justice S K Panigrahi emphasized the importance of bodily autonomy and reproductive rights, noting that the minor, though unable to make an informed choice herself, was represented by her legal guardians. The court also criticized the unnecessary judicial delays in such cases, stressing the need for a streamlined process for medical terminations in similar circumstances.

In addition to granting permission for termination, the court directed the Odisha government to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure timely access to reproductive healthcare, minimize bureaucratic hurdles, and sensitize law enforcement agencies to handle such cases efficiently. The SOP is to be finalized and implemented within six months, the High Court ordered.