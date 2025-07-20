Odisha Forest Officer Under Vigilance Scanner For Amassing Disproportionate Assets

Cuttack: In a major crackdown on corruption in the Forest department, the vigilance directorate and the anti-corruption wing of Odisha police raided at least seven premises linked to the Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nityananda Nayak on Sunday on charges of amassing assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Preliminary findings give a startling picture of the illicit accumulation of wealth. A four-storied, 9,000-sqft teakwood-laced mansion in Angul, 115 high-valued homestead plots in various names in the family, and undisclosed investments in banks, insurance, and gold have been unearthed in the raid. Among these, 53 plots are registered under Nayak's name, 42

under his wife, and 20 more plots in the names of their two sons and a daughter.

According to the official press note, the valuation process is still underway, with multiple vigilance teams led by three DSPs and 10 Inspectors engaged in simultaneous searches. The sheer scale of property, including teakwood idols, furniture, doors and windows and a mini-armoury with lethal weapons — swords, axes, bows, and even a single-barrel gun — has startled the search teams.

The detection of such ostentatious wealth — entirely out of proportion for a serving DFO — has raised serious concerns about systemic rot and unchecked corruption in the forest administration. Vigilance authorities have confirmed that further assessments are underway, with the technical wing now getting involved in precise valuation.

Sources said Nayak joined as a forest range officer in April 1992 after completion of his training and worked in that capacity at several places before being promoted as an Odisha Forest Service (OFS) officer in 2015.

As an OFS officer, he worked as an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) from 2015 to 2022 and joined as Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) at Bhubaneswar in 2022. He was elevated as the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in 2024 and was continuing in the post in the Kendu Leaf division at Keonjhar.