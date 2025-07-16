Odisha FM College Student Death | 'Women, Girls Unsafe In BJP-Ruled States': Congress Leader Alka Lamba Cites NCRB Data

Bhubaneswar: The tragic death of a girl student from Odisha's Balasore has sparked massive outrage, with Congress announcing a state-wide bandh on Thursday (July 17), demanding justice for the "victim of harassment". The grand-old party has also planned to raise the issue in Parliament on July 21 during the monsoon session, informed All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba during an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Sanjeev Ray.
Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Centre and Odisha, Lamba said the double-engine government has been a total failure. "Wherever there is a double engine government, crimes against women are higher," Lamba said.
'CM Should Resign On Moral Grounds'
Lamba condemned the state of women's safety in Odisha, and termed the recent incident from FM college "deeply saddening".
"The injustice that is happening in the holy land of Lord Jagannath is extremely sad. It must stop. A girl cried for justice, but the system failed to provide her justice. The girl was humiliated, deceived. Finally, she set herself on fire. Even then, this government is silent and sitting comfortably," Lamba said.
Alka Lamba directly accused the Chief Minister (Mohan Majhi) and BJP government of failing to protect women in Odisha.
"This is not just one case. More than 40,000 girls are missing in Odisha. Where are they now? Their parents are running from one police station to other, searching for their daughters. Every day, 15 young women are being raped. The BJP's double engine government has failed completely in protecting the girls. The chief minister should resign on moral grounds," the Congress leader said.
Action Was Taken 'Too Late'
"A heinous crime was committed. The HoD asked the student for sexual favours. The girl complained but got no justice. Shockingly, the same BJP and RSS-backed student council that she was a part of stood by the accused, not her," criticised Lamba.
She said that the HoD (Education Dept) and the Principal were being protected earlier. "Arrests have been made and an inquiry committee formed, but it is too late," she added.
"What is the point of arresting people after the crime? Why didn't the government act earlier?" she asked.
Rahul, Priyanka Stand With The Family
Lamba said that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally spoke to the girl's father, who said the entire system was responsible for his daughter's death.
"The Prime Minister talks about 'Beti Bachao' but when this girl was begging for help, tagging the PM, CM, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others on social media, no one responded," Lamba added.
Instead of acknowledging the girl's suffering, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chose to blame Rahul Gandhi, she said.
Lamba Questions BJP's Women Safety Record
Referring to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Lamba cited that nine of the top-10 states for crimes against women are BJP-ruled. "According to NCRB report, with 5399 cases, Rajasthan tops the list in terms of crime against women. Uttar Pradesh (3690) ranks second, Madhya Pradesh (3029) ranks third, Maharashtra (2904) fourth, Haryana (1787) fifth, Odisha (1464) sixth, Jharkhand (1298) eighth, Chhattisgarh (1264) ninth, Delhi (1212) tenth, and Assam (1113) ranks tenth. Out of these 10 states, nine have double engine government. This shows that BJP-ruled states are more unsafe for women," Lamba said.
Why No Women's Commission Yet?
Lamba further questioned why the BJP government in Odisha, despite completing one year in power, has not formed a State Women's Commission. "Why is there no National Women's Commission? Why is there no state-level commission in Odisha even after one year of BJP rule?" she asked, reiterating that the double engine government has failed in every sphere.
Congress Plans Parliament Protest On July 21
Lamba informed that the Congress party will stage a sit-in protest during the monsoon session of Parliament, and Odisha will be the focus of this protest.
"The system has completely failed. There should be President's Rule in Odisha," she said at a press conference earlier today at the Congress Bhawan.
She added that Rahul Gandhi has been expressing his anguish on social media for two days, and also reminded how Congress legislators were expelled from the Assembly when they demanded a discussion on women's safety.
"We will fight from the streets to the Parliament," Lamba said, urging citizens to support the bandh call.
Odisha Congress Calls For Shutdown
Addressing a presser in the evening, former PCC president Jaydev Jena said that a peaceful shutdown will be observed in response to the Balasore incident.
"All vehicles including buses and trucks will be off the roads. We appeal to school authorities, traders, and parents to cooperate. Only essential services like ambulance and medicine shops will be exempt. If the government uses force to stop the bandh, it will backfire," Jena warned.
