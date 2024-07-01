Odisha: Eight People Hospitalized after 'Gas Leak' at Rourkela Steel Plant; Another Discharged

Rourkela : At least 9 people fell ill and eight of them were hospitalised after gas leakage at the state-owned SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant in Sundargarh on Monday. The incident happened at the blast furnace 5 of the steel plant. The 9 persons, who fell ill, were immediately sent to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH). Among them are an executive, a senior supervisor, another RSP employee and some outsourced staff.
Gas leak occurred in the blast furnace of Rourkela Steel Plant at 10.15 am today. Among the 9 workers who fell ill are 3 regular and 6 temporary workers. Deputy Director and Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers immediately went to the spot. The 9 injured persons were immediately taken to the first aid center of the steel plant.