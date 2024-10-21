ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Aims To Eliminate Naxal Menace By March 2026, Says DGP

Cuttack: Reiterating the state’s commitment to eradicating Naxalism, Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania exuded confidence that Odisha Police will meet the Union Home Ministry’s deadline of March 31, 2026, to eliminate the menace. Speaking on the occasion of the 65th Police Commemoration Day at the State Police Headquarters here on Monday, the DGP said, “Naxal activities are now limited to a few pockets, and we will eliminate them soon.”

He called upon Naxals to surrender and join the mainstream, asserting that Naxalites, terrorists and communal forces would be dealt with firmly. The event paid tributes to the two Odisha policemen, who lost their lives in the line of duty between September 2023 and August 2024. Across the country, 216 police and security personnel were martyred during this period, with Maharashtra and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffering the highest losses with 23 each.

DGP Khurania honoured all 216 martyrs, offering condolences to the families of the Odia officers, who made the ultimate sacrifice. The DGP also congratulated police personnel working in Naxal-prone areas, recognising their efforts in maintaining peace and security in challenging regions. He said that the state will continue to combat disruptive forces as Odisha and the nation progress with development activities.