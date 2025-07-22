ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: Dalit Girl Allegedly Gang Raped In Jagatsinghpur Village While Returning From Birthday Celebrations

Jagatsinghpur: An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by three persons at a village in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district late on Monday night.

The girl, a college student, had reportedly gone to neighbour's house to attend a birthday celebration. While she was returning home, she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a youth and two of his accomplices, her father alleged.

"Two youths from the same village picked her up from the road and took her to a deserted spot, where they allegedly raped her, leaving her unconscious and bleeding. The accused fled the spot after committing the crime," he alleged.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her family started searching for her frantically. They eventually found her lying unconscious just 200 meters from their house. The girl was rushed to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors have confirmed that her condition is stable.

Meanwhile, the survivor's father lodged a complaint at the Jagatsinghpur Sadar police station, based on which a case was registered against three persons under various sections of BNS.