Odisha CM Speaks To Durgapur Gang-Rape Survivor; Assures Justice And Support For Her Education

Bhubaneswar: Late on Monday night, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke with the Odia girl who is under treatment at a hospital after being allegedly gang raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, last Friday.

CM Majhi wished her speedy recovery and assured her that his government would make all necessary arrangements for her education and ensure that those responsible are punished without delay.

The Chief Minister spoke with the survivor over the phone for about ten minutes and also interacted with her doctors to know about her condition. During the conversation, the survivor told the Chief Minister that her health is gradually improving. Majhi advised her to remain patient and encouraged her to regain strength and confidence. He assured her that the government stands firmly with her in this difficult time.

"Odisha government will make all arrangements for your education and safety," the Chief Minister assured her. He said that the government is exploring ways to ensure she can continue her studies without any interruption. If necessary, he said, steps will be taken to shift her to Bhubaneswar so that "she can pursue her studies in a safer environment".

CM Majhi also spoke with the girl's mother, who expressed concern about her daughter's future and education. The Chief Minister informed her that since the survivor studies in a private school, discussions are underway with the school authorities to find a suitable arrangement. He assured her mother that the government is standing with them in their fight for justice. "Don't worry, Odisha government is standing with you and will ensure justice," the CM assured.