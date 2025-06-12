ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha CM Majhi Flags Off Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Services

CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude, stating that the Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi flight service was made possible under the guidance of PM Modi.

Odisha CM Majhi Inaugurates Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Services
Odisha CM Majhi flags off Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi Direct Flight Services (X@CMO_Odisha)
Published : June 12, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday flagged off direct flight services to Abu Dhabi from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

IndiGo flight with 180 passengers on board started its journey to the capital of the United Arab Emirates from Bhubaneswar, said Majhi. The Chief Minister of Odisha Office on its official X handle posted, "In a major boost to international connectivity and tourism, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the maiden Bhubaneswar–Abu Dhabi flight at Biju Patnaik International Airport."

"Odisha takes a confident step towards stronger global linkages and economic growth," the post reads. At the launch ceremony, Chief Minister Majhi expressed his gratitude, stating that the Bhubaneswar-Abu Dhabi flight service was made possible under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the cooperation of the Centre.

The Chief Minister further said that with this flight service, Odisha has been directly connected with the Middle East countries. This flight service will create new opportunities in the fields of trade, culture and tourism in Odisha, he added.

50 tonnes of our Pali mangoes from various districts of Odisha like Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Rayagada have been sent to Abu Dhabi today, he added. To connect Odisha nationally and internationally, our government has started flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dehradun, Kochi, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow, while flight services have been started from Jharsuguda to Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur, the Chief Minister added. Majhi said that Odisha will become a hub for aviation services.

