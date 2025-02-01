Odisha CM Calls Budget Historic, LoP Naveen Patnaik Slams Centre for Ignoring Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Saturday described the budget presented for the financial year 2025-26 as historic. The budget is aimed at improving the lot of every section of society, including farmers, daily wage earners, middle class, employees, women, youth, and students.

The Chief Minister also said that the Union government has been able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of middle-class families. Just before the commencement of the Parliament, the Prime Minister had said that the budget to be presented would show the grace of Goddess Lakshmi on the poor and the middle class, he said and added that that is exactly what happened today.

The Chief Minister also said, "The Prime Minister has a special place in his heart for the Annadat. In this budget, 'Dhan Dhan Krishi Yojana' has been proposed for the farmer brothers and sisters in 100 districts to increase productivity. Which will help in increasing the income of the farmers. This new scheme will benefit 1 crore 70 lakh farmers of the country. Under the modified interest subsidy scheme, the loan limit through the Kisan Credit Card has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh."

Record number of houses in Odisha:

CM Manjhi said that a record Rs 67,000 crore has been provided in the Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana. "With this, our government's goal of providing clean drinking water to all the villages of the state in the next two years will be achieved," he said.

The state's share of central taxes has been estimated at Rs 55,232 crore for the year 2024-25, he said, adding that in the financial year 2025-26, Odisha will get Rs 64,408 crore. The state government can use this increased fund for various welfare works and will touch a new peak in development, he said.

On the other hand, BJP chief and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that today, the youth of the country are in dire need of jobs and common people are bearing the brunt of unchecked price rise. Unfortunately, two of the most pressing challenges the country is facing have not been addressed in the budget, he said.

"Odisha has been rightfully demanding special category status given the numerous natural calamities it faces every year. While other states are getting special provisions in the budget, yet again #Odisha’s genuine demand has been completely overlooked by the Central Government,' Naveen Patnaik posted on X.