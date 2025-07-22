Odisha Burn Victim Critical At AIIMS Delhi; Family Alleges She Was Set Ablaze By Three Men

New Delhi: In what is an extremely disturbing episode of violence that has not only afflicted Odisha, but has also sparked renewed national outrage regarding women’s safety in India, a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by three unidentified miscreants, on the morning of July 19, on the banks of the Bhargabi river in Balanga, Puri district. The minor sustained over 60% burn injuries and was initially admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition, and was subsequently airlifted to AIIMS Delhi, where she is currently receiving treatment.
While the nation is still grappling with and shocked by the barbarism of a 15-year-old girl being set on fire by unidentified perpetrators in Puri district of Odisha, the young survivor is battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit of AIIMS Delhi.
A senior official from AIIMS confirmed the seriousness of her injuries and the round-the-clock medical attention being given, “At present, the girl is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block of AIIMS. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition.”
The victim sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries, and was rescued from the banks of the river by local authorities after she was assaulted and was initially in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and then airlifted to Delhi to receive better treatment after the Odisha Government intervened in the medical evacuation on July 20.
The victim's family has been left shattered by the horrific violence and is now waiting in front of the burns ward in Delhi for any news from the doctors. Speaking with ETV Bharat, the girl’s uncle Sekh Fayaj recounted the horror that unfolded, “The girl is now a bit better, yesterday she was very serious. She went to take a book from her friend. On the way, three men came, kidnapped her and burned her. She was an innocent girl. Right now, they do not doubt anyone.”
The family’s confusion and helplessness reflect the mystery still shrouding the motive and identity of the attackers. The uncle’s statement, delivered in broken Hindi, captures the emotional devastation of a family that neither expected violence nor had any clear idea of where it came from.
The victim had stepped out to collect a schoolbook from a friend in Bayabar village when she was allegedly abducted by three unknown men, taken to a secluded spot near the river, doused in an inflammable substance and set on fire.
Though residents rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams and alerted authorities, the accused had already fled. No arrests have been made so far.
Supreme Court Steps In: ‘We Are Ashamed’
In a rare and emotional intervention, the Supreme Court of India expressed deep anguish over the incident. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymallya Bagchi remarked, “We are ashamed of such incidents,” adding that “creating a safe environment for girls and women, particularly in rural India, is not a luxury but a necessity.”
The incident, described by the Supreme Court as “extremely unfortunate,” has once again highlighted the appalling state of safety for women and girls, especially in rural areas. It follows closely on the heels of the tragic self-immolation death of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore, raising serious concerns over rising crimes against women in Odisha.
The court has sought actionable suggestions from the Centre, state governments, and civil society groups on how to improve women’s safety infrastructure and prevent such heinous crimes. The bench’s strong words reflect growing judicial impatience with recurring gender-based violence.
Law and Order Under Fire
The proximity of the crime scene to the Balanga Police Station has raised questions about local policing and patrolling. Critics argue that better vigilance could have deterred or even prevented the attack.
Senior police officials have reached the scene, and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits. However, as of July 22, no arrests have been made, further inflaming public anger.
The Odisha government has announced that it will bear all medical expenses for the girl, but many say such after-the-fact gestures are inadequate without strong preventive mechanisms and accountability.
Another Tragedy Still Fresh
The attack comes just days after another horrifying incident in Odisha made national headlines. On July 12, a second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself on fire in front of the principal’s office. The student alleged that her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) was ignored by college authorities. She sustained 95% burns and succumbed two days later at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
Following public outrage, the accused HoD, Samir Kumar Sahu, was arrested the same day. The college principal, Dilip Ghosh, was suspended and later arrested for negligence and suppression of the victim’s complaint.
Political Reactions and Mounting Public Pressure
The back-to-back incidents have caused an uproar in Odisha and beyond. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed the Puri case “deeply disturbing,” stating, “This reflects a collapse in law enforcement. Are we waiting for more daughters to suffer before acting?”
He cited the Gopalpur gang rape, the Balasore immolation, and now the Puri burning as signs of systemic failure. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) called the incident “criminal negligence,” criticising the silence of central leaders. “Where is the slogan of Beti Bachao now? PM Modi, this blood is on your hands,” the party posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Meanwhile, women's rights activists and legal experts are urging the Union and state governments to expedite judicial processes in cases of gender-based violence and ensure swift punishment for perpetrators.
Statewide Protests and Odisha Bandh
In response to the Balasore tragedy and the growing spate of gender crimes, eight opposition parties, including the Congress, CPI(M), SUCI, and others, called for a statewide Odisha Bandh on July 17. The bandh, marked by spontaneous participation from civil society, disrupted life across several districts:
- Train services were blocked in Bhadrak.
- Bus routes were shut down in Bhubaneswar.
- Highways were blocked with tyre-burning protests.
- Demonstrations erupted in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, and other towns.
- Protesters demanded institutional reform, police accountability, and strict monitoring of educational spaces and public security zones.
What Now? Calls for Justice and Reform
As the Supreme Court presses for national-level intervention and the girl fights for her life in a Delhi ICU, public outrage continues to mount. Many citizens have taken to social media under hashtags like #JusticeForOdishaGirl and #WomenSafetyNow, urging lawmakers to rise above politics and institute meaningful changes.
Key demands from protestors and activists include
- Fast-track courts for crimes against women and minors.
- Deployment of more female police officers in rural areas.
- Mandatory safety audits in educational institutions.
- Stricter enforcement of POCSO and anti-harassment laws.
- A state-level Women's Safety Commission with enforcement powers
Odisha’s twin tragedies, the Balasore immolation and the Puri burn attack, are not isolated acts of cruelty. They represent a deepening rot in how institutions respond to violence against women and children. Despite the promises, laws, and slogans, the ground reality in many parts of India remains grim for girls trying to access education, public spaces, and even basic dignity.
As the young victim in Delhi clings to life, the hope remains that justice will be swift and thorough, not just for her, but for every girl whose safety has been ignored. And perhaps, this time, the outrage will lead to more than headlines, to genuine, lasting reform.
