Odisha Burn Victim Critical At AIIMS Delhi; Family Alleges She Was Set Ablaze By Three Men

A 15-year-old Odisha girl is battling for life at AIIMS Delhi after being kidnapped and set ablaze; doctors say she is on oxygen support and under close monitoring. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In what is an extremely disturbing episode of violence that has not only afflicted Odisha, but has also sparked renewed national outrage regarding women’s safety in India, a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by three unidentified miscreants, on the morning of July 19, on the banks of the Bhargabi river in Balanga, Puri district. The minor sustained over 60% burn injuries and was initially admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in critical condition, and was subsequently airlifted to AIIMS Delhi, where she is currently receiving treatment.

While the nation is still grappling with and shocked by the barbarism of a 15-year-old girl being set on fire by unidentified perpetrators in Puri district of Odisha, the young survivor is battling for her life in the Intensive Care Unit of AIIMS Delhi.

A senior official from AIIMS confirmed the seriousness of her injuries and the round-the-clock medical attention being given, “At present, the girl is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block of AIIMS. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition.”

The victim sustained over 60 per cent burn injuries, and was rescued from the banks of the river by local authorities after she was assaulted and was initially in critical condition at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and then airlifted to Delhi to receive better treatment after the Odisha Government intervened in the medical evacuation on July 20.

The victim's family has been left shattered by the horrific violence and is now waiting in front of the burns ward in Delhi for any news from the doctors. Speaking with ETV Bharat, the girl’s uncle Sekh Fayaj recounted the horror that unfolded, “The girl is now a bit better, yesterday she was very serious. She went to take a book from her friend. On the way, three men came, kidnapped her and burned her. She was an innocent girl. Right now, they do not doubt anyone.”

The family’s confusion and helplessness reflect the mystery still shrouding the motive and identity of the attackers. The uncle’s statement, delivered in broken Hindi, captures the emotional devastation of a family that neither expected violence nor had any clear idea of where it came from.

The victim had stepped out to collect a schoolbook from a friend in Bayabar village when she was allegedly abducted by three unknown men, taken to a secluded spot near the river, doused in an inflammable substance and set on fire.

Though residents rushed to her aid upon hearing her screams and alerted authorities, the accused had already fled. No arrests have been made so far.

Supreme Court Steps In: ‘We Are Ashamed’

In a rare and emotional intervention, the Supreme Court of India expressed deep anguish over the incident. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Joymallya Bagchi remarked, “We are ashamed of such incidents,” adding that “creating a safe environment for girls and women, particularly in rural India, is not a luxury but a necessity.”

The incident, described by the Supreme Court as “extremely unfortunate,” has once again highlighted the appalling state of safety for women and girls, especially in rural areas. It follows closely on the heels of the tragic self-immolation death of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore, raising serious concerns over rising crimes against women in Odisha.

The court has sought actionable suggestions from the Centre, state governments, and civil society groups on how to improve women’s safety infrastructure and prevent such heinous crimes. The bench’s strong words reflect growing judicial impatience with recurring gender-based violence.

Law and Order Under Fire

The proximity of the crime scene to the Balanga Police Station has raised questions about local policing and patrolling. Critics argue that better vigilance could have deterred or even prevented the attack.

Senior police officials have reached the scene, and a manhunt has been launched to track the culprits. However, as of July 22, no arrests have been made, further inflaming public anger.

The Odisha government has announced that it will bear all medical expenses for the girl, but many say such after-the-fact gestures are inadequate without strong preventive mechanisms and accountability.