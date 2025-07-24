Odisha Burn Case: Minor Girl Undergoes Surgery At AIIMS Delhi, Still Critical

New Delhi: The minor girl from Balanga in Odisha's Puri district, who was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants on July 19, has undergone surgery at AIIMS Delhi, but her condition is still critical.

The hospital, in an official statement on Wednesday (July 23), said the girl underwent surgery "for the management of deep burns". The girl, who had suffered 75 percent burns, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Sunday afternoon and admitted to the Burn ICU of the Burn and Plastic Department at Delhi AIIMS at 4:20 PM.

Professor Rima Dada, in-charge of the AIIMS media cell, informed that a dedicated team of doctors is monitoring her condition closely. "The patient, a 16-year-old girl who sustained 75 percent burns on July 19, 2025, was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, AIIMS New Delhi, on July 20. On the fifth day, she has undergone surgery for the management of deep burns. She is currently on oxygen support and remains in critical condition," read the statement.

A dedicated team of doctors is closely monitoring her progress, it added. On the fateful day, the minor girl had left home at around 8:30 AM to meet one of her friends when some unidentified miscreants allegedly abducted her, took her to the banks of Bhargavi near Bayabar village, and set her on fire.

Despite her injuries, the girl managed to run to a nearby house, where the residents gave her clothes and informed her family members, who immediately took her to a local hospital from where she was shifted to Bhubaneswar.

After treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a green corridor was created from the hospital to Biju Patnaik International Airport to facilitate her airlift to Delhi. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the incident is being closely reviewed and assured that those responsible will face the harshest punishment.

A relative of the victim said a police complaint has been lodged and investigation is underway. "We have no idea who did this, but she (the victim) might have seen them and can tell better. We want the culprits to be hanged," the cousin said.