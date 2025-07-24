ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Burn Case: Cops Still Clueless About 'Attackers', Likely To Meet Victim At AIIMS Delhi

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Four days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Odisha's Puri district, police were still clueless about the attackers till Wednesday evening (July 23).

The girl, who suffered 75 percent burns in the alleged attack on July 19, was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and later airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on July 20 a afternoon. She is currently undergoing treatment at the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery and remains in critical condition under oxygen support.

Sources in Odisha Police said they have contacted AIIMS Delhi to seek permission to meet the girl and record her statement, for a breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

Even as the case is registered at Balanga police station, a five-member team of the Crime Branch has also launched investigation into the incident. The police have involved experts from the CID, cyber crime cell, forensic science unit and dog squad.

Senior officials including Odisha DGP YB Khurania visited the crime spot and spoke to villagers, but no clues were found about the identity of the miscreants or how they escaped. A senior officer said the alleged crime scene is in a village with no CCTV cameras. Mobile phone records from the area were also examined, but no leads were found.