Cyclone Dana Likely To Hit Odisha: Red Alert Issued For Four Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone ‘Dana’ is likely to make landfall along the Odisha-West Bengal coast between October 23 and 24, bringing with it heavy rainfall and high winds. Formed over the central Andaman Sea, the cyclone is expected to intensify as it moves west-northwest towards the East Central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts—Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur—where winds are expected to blow at speeds of 100 to 120 km/h. A heavy rainfall warning has also been issued for October 23-27, with districts in coastal and interior Odisha expected to experience significant rainfall and potential flash floods.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, the IMD Director General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra provided crucial updates on the cyclone’s trajectory. He confirmed that the storm may make landfall along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts near the North Bay of Bengal on the morning of October 24. Wind speeds at landfall are expected to reach between 100 and 120 km/h, causing rough seas and turbulent weather. “Rainfall in Odisha will begin from the 23rd and intensify on the 24th and 25th, with 20 to 30 cm of rainfall expected. Pre-cyclone warnings have been issued for the coastal districts,” Mohapatra said.

Weather Forecast

The cyclone is projected to intensify into a low-pressure area by the morning of October 22 and a cyclonic storm by October 23. It will then track northwest, making landfall near the Odisha-West Bengal border. The IMD forecasts that the cyclone could cause extremely heavy rainfall on October 24-25, particularly in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, and Jagatsinghpur, where a red alert has been issued. Neighboring districts like Kendrapada, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, and Gajapati are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain.

In addition, a yellow warning has been issued for districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Malkangiri. The IMD warns of potential flooding in low-lying areas, waterlogging in urban areas, and reduced visibility leading to traffic congestion.

Government Preparedness

In response to the IMD’s forecast, the Odisha government has taken several precautionary measures. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a high-level meeting with district collectors and senior officials on October 20, urging all concerned departments to remain on high alert. Cyclone shelters have been prepared, and evacuation plans are in place for vulnerable populations. Control rooms in affected districts will operate 24/7, and officials have been instructed to ensure adequate drinking water supplies and lighting arrangements at cyclone shelters.

Pregnant women due to deliver in the next two weeks are being shifted to nearby hospitals as a precaution. The government has also issued guidelines to avoid movement in affected areas, especially those prone to landslides and waterlogging. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on standby for immediate deployment, said Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh assuring the public not to panic.

Fishermen Warning