Two Dead, Five Missing in Odisha Boat Capsize in Mahanadi River at Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) : A boat capsized in the Mahanadi river near Saradha at Jharsuguda in Odisha in which the death toll has risen to two while 5 persons are still missing. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary and SRC to speed up the rescue operations. About 5 scuba drivers and 2 cameras are being sent by air to the spot. After receiving this news, Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to all the rescued persons. He wished for their speedy recovery. RDC, Jharsuguda District Collector and SP are present at the spot and are supervising the rescue operation.

All the passengers in the boat were from Kharseni area of Chhattisgarh, sources said. The identities of the deceased and the missing persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to the reports, the country boat with 50 persons including women and children on board capsized in Mahanadi river. Fishermen rescued over 40 of the passengers. The boat was coming from Patharseni Kuda in the dam when the mishap took place. Police and fire services personnel reached the spot and started search operations during which seven more persons were traced.