Odisha Bandh: Bengaluru Tourists Among Hundreds Stranded As Shutdown Brings Bhubaneswar To A Standstill

Congress' 12-hour bandh over Balasore girl student's death left first-time tourists from Karnataka stranded at Bhubaneswar airport, as roadblocks disrupted vehicular movement in the city.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 1:56 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: The 12-hour statewide bandh called by Congress and Left parties on Thursday (July 17) over the death of 20-year-old girl student from Balasore has brought Odisha's capital city to a complete halt, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting thousands of people. Due to road blockade at several places, passengers at the airport, railway station and bus terminals have remained stranded for hours after failing to avail public transport services.

Air Passengers Stranded

Nearly 35 tourists from Karnataka, visiting Odisha for the first time, landed at Bhubaneswar airport at 8 AM today, when the shutdown had already taken effect. With no buses or cabs available due to the bandh, they were left waiting for over three hours.

Air passengers stranded at Bhubaneswar airport (ETV Bharat)
Air passengers stranded at Bhubaneswar airport (ETV Bharat)

"We came to visit Puri, Konark and Chilika. Odisha is beautiful and peaceful, but as travellers what we witnessed today was scary," said a tourist from Bengaluru. Eventually, they reached their hotel by paying double fare to the auto-rickshaw driver.

Situation No Different At Railway Station

Passengers arriving by train also faced similar situation. Many of them were seen lying at the station for hours with no transport options to reach their homes. "What happened with the girl (from Balasore FM college) was unfortunate. I feel very sad for the girl whose death has now triggered statewide bandh. As a mother, I can only imagine the pain her family must be going through," said a woman passenger at the station.

Bus Terminal Deserted

At the Baramunda bus terminal, the scene was no different. It remained deserted, as not a single bus was allowed to operate. Helpers were absent while a few confused passengers waited with no clarity on when the services will resume. "We just want to get home, but there is no way," said a stranded commuter.

Bhubaneswar Baramunda Bus Terminal Deserted (ETV Bharat)
Not a single bus plying today owing to bandh-call by Opposition Congress (ETV Bharat)

Protests Across Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, intense protests were seen in some areas. Congress workers raised slogans at AG chowk. Tyres were burnt at Acharya Vihar, and both government and private vehicles were forcibly stopped. At Jaydev Vihar, Left party activists blocked roads, allowing only ambulances to pass. Hundreds of vehicles are now stuck across the city and on the highway.

At Master Canteen square, some Congress workers distributed chocolates and red roses among drivers while urging them to support the bandh.

Bhubaneswar Baramunda Bus Terminal Deserted (ETV Bharat)
Passengers waiting for bus services to resume (ETV Bharat)

To prevent any untoward incident, security has been heightened across the city. Senior police personnel have been deployed near Raj Bhawan, AG Square and from Capital Hospital to Secretariat.

Passengers waiting for bus services to resume (ETV Bharat)

Police SI Comes To The Rescue

Meanwhile, as transport services came to a halt, a seriously-ill woman passenger travelling from Khadiyal to Cuttack SCB hospital in Sarala Bus encountered trouble when the bus got stuck on the road during protests. When Sub-Inspector Smruti Ranjan from Pahala Police Station noticed that she was unable to even stand, he quickly came forward, lifted her in his arms and helped her cross the blocked road. He then arranged an ambulance and made sure she was taken to SCB.

Odisha Bandh: Shutdown Brings Bhubaneswar To A Standstill (ETV Bharat)
No cabs available to reach hotel/home in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Notably, the girl from FM Autonomous College set herself ablaze on July 12 in front of the Principal's chamber, alleging inaction over constant harassment by the Head of the Education Department, Samir Kumar Sahu. She sustained over 90-95 percent burn injuries and was initially treated at Balasore Medical College before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Despite critical care support, including mechanical ventilation and renal replacement therapy, she was declared dead at 11:46 PM on July 14.

