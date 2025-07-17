ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Self-Immolation Case: Oppn Parties Call For Statewide Bandh Today

The Congress demanded the Education Minister, local MLA, and MP resign, blaming them for not acting on the student's complaint.

Water cannons being used to disperse agitators during a protest by BJD workers over the death of a college student in Odisha's Balasore, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 7:13 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress, backed by several Opposition parties, has called for a statewide 'bandh' on Thursday in protest against the state government, demanding justice for a 20-year-old college student who died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint.

Tight security arrangements are in place across the state in view of the statewide strike by the Opposition. The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself on Saturday. She succumbed to her injuries on Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das announced the bandh, stating that seven parties, including Left outfits are supporting it."This is not about politics; this is about standing with our daughters. Every school, college, and university is at risk if we don't act now," he had said.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of the state's Education Minister, the local MLA, and the MP, holding them responsible for their alleged failure to act on the student's complaint and ensure her safety. Appealing to people from all sections of society to support the bandh, Das emphasised that the protest is aimed at seeking accountability and systemic change.

On Wednesday, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba reiterated the call for the Odisha bandh and said the party will also raise the demand for the imposition of President's Rule in Odisha during the upcoming Lok Seva session."Our protest will be peaceful, democratic, and in the spirit of justice. We appeal to the people of Odisha to support this bandh and raise their voice for the safety of daughters," Lamba had said.

She launched a scathing attack on the Odisha government over the incident, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Calling him "inexperienced", Lamba alleged that the CM had failed to protect women and prevent rising atrocities in the state. She also appealed to the people of Odisha to come out of their houses and support the 'Odisha bandh' on Thursday. (With agency inputs).

