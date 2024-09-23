Odisha Assault Case: CM Mohan Majhi orders judicial inquiry, concerned officials suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday, ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged violence against an Army Captain and his fiancee in police custody at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The Chief Minister's Office informed that Judge Justice Chittaranjan Das will conduct the inquiry, and the Commission has been requested to submit the report within 60 days.

"Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today ordered a judicial inquiry into the Bharatpur police station incident. The said inquiry will be conducted by Judge Justice Chittaranjan Das. The Commission has been requested to submit its report within 60 days," the Odisha CMO stated in a post on X.

"Along with this, the High Court has been requested to speed up the criminal investigation under the direct supervision of the High Court. It is worth noting that the Chief Minister has laid maximum emphasis on the rule of law. Along with this, the state government also has respect for the Indian Army," the post added.

It further said that the concerned police officers have been suspended and a case has also been registered against them.

"The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women. The police officers concerned have been suspended and a case has also been registered against them. Action has been taken against the youth involved in the incident," the CMO said.

The incident reportedly took place on September 15 when the Army Major and the woman went to the Bharatpur police station to complain against some miscreants, who had harassed them while returning from a hotel late at night. Instead of addressing their concerns, the police allegedly tortured the Major and the woman, even sending her to jail without any justification.

Earlier on Sunday, the District Court granted bail to all seven accused in the alleged assault case of the Army officer and his fiancee.

Krushna Prasad Dash, Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar, said that they have registered a case under several sections of the BNS.

The seven arrested were namely; Rakesh Naik, Abhilash Sawant, Aman Kumar, Aditya Ranjan Behra, Akash Padhiyari, Harish Manta, and Ashish Kumar.