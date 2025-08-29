ETV Bharat / bharat

Obulapuram Mining Scam Case: SC Puts On Hold Trial Against IAS Officer

The bench decided to grant interim relief to senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi after taking note of her plea against a Telangana High Court order.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 9:47 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the trial against an IAS officer in the multi-crore Obulapuram Mining Company case. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and N K Singh.

The bench agreed with the contention of senior advocate Siddharth Dave and advocate Farrukh Rasheed, representing the petitioner. The counsel contended that the trial against the officer was an abuse of the process of the law.

The bench decided to grant the interim relief to senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi after taking note of her plea against a Telangana High Court order. The bench observed that the high court’s order was “very strange” and issued notice to the CBI on the plea.

Srilakshmi, who served as secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Andhra Pradesh between 2006 and 2009, was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI in the alleged scam. According to the CBI, Srilakshmi abused her position as a public servant by allegedly favouring M/s Obulapuram Mining Company Private Limited, owned by businessman and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

She moved the trial court seeking discharge, contending there were only suspicions against her and no concrete allegations warranting the framing of charges. In 2022, the plea was dismissed. She subsequently moved to the Telangana High Court, which allowed her criminal revision and discharged her on November 8, 2022.

The CBI challenged it before the Supreme Court, which, on May 7, 2023, set aside the high court order and remitted the matter for a reasoned judgment. After reconsideration, the high court dismissed her revision petition on July 25 and revived the trial against her.

