Obulapuram Mining Case: CBI Court Convicts Four Including Ex-Karnataka Minister

Hyderabad: Delivering the verdict in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case, the CBI special court on Tuesday convicted former managing director B V Srinivasa Reddy, former Karnataka minister and OMC promoter Gali Janardhan Reddy, former director of Andhra Pradesh mines and geology department V D Rajagopal and then deputy director of mines and geology Mefaz Ali Khan.

The court acquitted former Mines and Geology Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and former mines department official Kripanandam. Y Srilakshmi, former principal secretary of mines, was discharged from the case in 2022.

They have been charged under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 468 & 471 (forgery) and Prevention of Corruption Act Sections 13(2) & 13(1)(d).

The case, involving illegal mining operations in the Anantapur district of Telangana, has been under trial for 13 years, with over 3,400 documents examined and 219 witnesses interrogated.

The case dates back to 2009, when the CBI began investigating OMC's mining operations. The agency found that during Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's tenure as Chief Minister, authorities favoured Gali's OMC in granting iron ore mining leases for 68.5 hectares and 39.5 hectares in Obulapuram. D Hirehal and Rayadurgam Mandals were allegedly given to OMC through fraudulent means. Linga Reddy, the assistant director of mines, played a key role in ensuring OMC received these leases while ignoring 23 other applicants.

Industries secretary Y Srilakshmi and minister Sabitha Indra Reddy allegedly misused their powers to grant OMC's leases. In 2007, Srilakshmi recommended OMC's application, claiming it would support a 10-million-tonne steel plant, despite no provisions for captive mining. A government order was issued the same day, bypassing rules and allowing OMC to sell iron ore. The CBI chargesheet states that Gali & Co. illegally mined iron ore beyond their lease areas, including in Karnataka's forest lands, causing a loss of Rs 884.13 crore to the exchequer.