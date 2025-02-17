Obscene Remarks Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Issues Fresh Summon To Allahbadia For February 24

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Department has issued a fresh summon to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear for questioning on February 24 in connection with his obscene remarks on the 'India Got Latent' show, after he failed to appear before it.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

It has also rejected Samay Raina's request to record his online statement and asked him to appear on February 18 for statement recording, department officials informed.

Cases were registered by Assam Police and Maharashtra Police and action was initiated accordingly. The Cyber ​​​​Cell has recorded the statements of three people including actor Raghu Ram and standup comedian Devesh Dixit while the Khar Police have recorded the statements of seven others.

The controversial part was filmed in the limits of Khar Police Station and the first summon was issued to Allahbadia, Raina and 30 others.

Raina is on a world tour and if he remains absent for the second time, legal action can be initiated against him. After being served the first summon, Raina requested for virtual recording of the statement due to his inability to be present in person due to the world tour and will return on March 17. However, the Cyber ​​Department rejected his request and asked to be present physically.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has accepted the requests of Raina and Jaspreet Singh, asking them to appear on March 11. Allahbadia has also abstained from appearing before the commission, citing threats to his life. The commission summoned Allahbadia, Raina, Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchalani, Tushar Pujari, Saurabh Bothra and Balraj Ghai for making obscene statements.