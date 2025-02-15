Oblivious To Prohibition, Many Keep Bird, Animal Species At Home In Kota

Kota: In a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, many people still keep parrots, cranes and mynahs at home which can attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a Rs 25,000 fine. Schedule I of the act lists a host of such animals and avian species prohibited for domestication.

Anurag Bhatnagar, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Kota, said, "Keeping species like Indian parrot, mynah, squirrel, langur, star tortoise, snake peacock, monkey, owl, pheasant, eagle, deer, crane, elephant, rabbit etc is illegal as per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972."

Bhatnagar said keeping them illegally at home or rearing or imprisoning them can lead to a punishment of three to seven years along with a fine of up to Rs 25,000.

"On the other hand, buying and selling protected birds and wildlife, keeping their nails, bones, meat, and hair etc. is also illegal. We are getting complaints about this and have formed a flying squad to thwart them," he added.

The DCF said anyone can complain about such activities and the forest department appeals to the public that if someone indulges in such practices, knowingly or unknowingly, they can surrender those in the Kota Zoo without attracting any penal action. The identity of the complaining would be kept confidential for security, he added.

"After acting on plants, we have rescued about 80 parrots and 30 turtles in the last four months. However, not a single case has been registered, because the owners were ignorant about the statutory prohibition. Some of them have clipped the wings of the parrot to stop them from flying away," Bhatnagar said.

A staff looks after toitoises at Kota zoo. (ETV Bharat)

It has come to the notice of the rescue team that many people pleaded with the members not to take the birds or animals away as the children of their house started crying without seeing them.

"Recently a parrot was rescued from Mahavir Nagar Pratham area after a complaint. It came to be known that the girl living in the house did not eat food for two days. We told them it had been kept in a big cage and they could meet it at the zoo. On the other hand, an elderly woman from Rawatbhata also came to the zoo for several days to meet her parrot. However, later she understood and stopped coming," Bhatnagar said.

He said most parrots are not able to fly after rescue due to their prolonged captivity in small cages. "This is like a punishment for those parrots. Keeping them in small cages takes away their freedom to soar high. Some parrots even forget the habit of flying after being uncaged. After their rescue, they are kept in a bigger cage in the zoo so that they can gradually pick up the habit of flying and are finally released into the sky after learning it fully. However, the turtles are yet to be released," Bhatnagar said.