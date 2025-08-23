Nutrition And Income Generation: The Dual Impact Of Korea Modak Laddu Programme in Chhattisgarh

Korea (Chhattisgarh): The district administration of Korea in Chhattisgarh is spearheading an unique Modak Laddu initiative to tackle severe malnutrition and high rate of low-weight births in the region.

District Collector, Chandan Tripathi, described the modaks as a healthy, nutrient-rich food supplement for pregnant women in villages. The initiative has proved to be a remarkable success, with a 12 per cent recovery in malnutrition rates recorded within the first four months of its implementation.

Before the programme's launch, the district faced a critical health crisis. Tripathi said 22 per cent of newborns were underweight often under two-and-a-half kilograms. The persistent problem related to child birth, despite the provision of iron and folic acid tablets and hot meals at Anganwadi centres, brought into fore a gap in the nutritional support system.

Korea district nutritious Laddu initiative (ETV Bharat)

Many pregnant women could not consistently attend anganwadi centres due to which they missed out on vital nutrition. The district administration developed the Korea Modak Laddu as a practical solution to deliver nutrition directly to such women.

The Korea Modak Laddu production unit

A dedicated production unit for Korea Modak Laddus was established in Aani village, Baikunthpur. The unit is run by women from the Jyoti Mahila and Maa Sharda self-help groups, operating under the Bihan scheme.

The initiative not only addresses nutritional deficiencies but also provides gainful employment for the women while improving their economic conditions. The laddus are made with careful attention to hygiene and packed in sealed boxes with a clearly marked expiry date to ensure freshness and quality.

Women cooking modak laddus (ETV Bharat)

The laddus are said to be a powerhouse of nutrition, having been prepared with a mix of locally sourced and healthy ingredients. The components are adjusted seasonally to maximize nutritional benefits and ensure variety. Winter laddus are made with ragi, jaggery, peanuts, and sesame while the summer variety contains gram sattu, jaggery, peanuts, and sesame.

Other ingredients in the recipe include millet, desi ghee, and cardamom powder for flavour. According to a women's self-help group member, the laddus contain high levels of iron and protein.

Distribution and monitoring by "Poshan Sangwari"

For the district administration and the voluntary workers it is a challenge to reach out to pregnant women in remote areas. Therefore, a network of dedicated volunteers, mostly women, known as "Poshan Sangwari" (nutrition friends), was created.

Women making modak laddus in Aani village (ETV Bharat)

These women take on the crucial task of distributing the laddus directly among pregnant women in every village, ensuring the nutritional supplements are consumed regularly. The Poshan Sangwaris receive two small packets containing two laddus everyday for the women under their care and larger one kg boxes for more remote areas.

While not paid a salary, these volunteers are motivated by an incentive scheme. The district collector announced that Poshan Sangwaris who successfully facilitate five healthy deliveries and help maintain good maternal haemoglobin levels, and achieve improved newborn weight - will be rewarded at the district level.

The modak laddus packed in boxes (ETV Bharat)

The Korea Modak Laddu initiative has delivered significant results, claim government officials showing its efficacy as a simple yet powerful means of supplementing nutrition.

The collector claimed that the distribution of the laddus has led to a notable 12 per cent drop in the district's malnutrition rate over a four-month period. By focusing on maternal health, the programme directly addresses low-birth-weight issues and ensures the overall health of mothers and children.

Women packing the laddus in boxes in Aani village (ETV Bharat)

Beyond its health benefits, the programme has had a transformative effect on the participating women's self-help groups. A woman volunteer said, “Our financial condition was not good but now we are taking care of our families". The initiative has certainly improved their income stability and created a sustainable model that addresses a critical health issue while generating income for local women.