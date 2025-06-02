Nurturing Secularism and Social Values an Integral Part of Kerala School Education System: CM Vijayan

Alappuzha: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday highlighted the pivotal role of the state’s public education system in fostering secular values and nurturing a progressive society.
He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of Praveshanolsavam, Kerala’s annual school reopening festival, held at Kalavoor Government Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha.
After a two-month summer break and apprehensions about possible monsoon disruptions, over 36 lakh students returned to classrooms as the 2025–26 academic year commenced on Monday. A total of 12,948 schools across the government, aided, and unaided sectors reopened their doors to students statewide.
More than three lakh children started their educational journey in Class 1. Schools across Kerala greeted these young learners with special welcoming ceremonies as part of the Praveshanolsavam celebrations.
"The school education system in Kerala has played a significant role in shaping the secular thinking of the state," the Chief Minister said, addressing students, parents, and educators at the event.
He emphasized the importance of turning schools into centres of “mutual love and cooperation” and called for greater awareness of negative societal tendencies.
“Public schools are not merely places for academic instruction; they are institutions where social values are instilled in children. Unfortunately, society lost sight of this for a while, but that trend has reversed over the past nine years,” he said.
Referring to past challenges, the Chief Minister noted that the closure of public schools and student dropouts had been effectively curbed in recent years. He attributed this reversal to the state’s renewed focus on inclusive education and investment in public schooling infrastructure.
CM also underscored the need for cultivating scientific temper and reasoning in young minds. “Children must grow with the ability to think critically and apply their knowledge for the benefit of society. Knowledge, if not linked to life and social responsibility, leads to ignorance despite academic achievement,” he remarked.
New Academic Year Begins for 36 Lakh Students
General Education Minister V. Sivankutty presided over the state-level function, which was live-streamed to schools across the state. At the district level, respective ministers and collectors led inauguration ceremonies.
Despite weather concerns earlier in the week, the reopening proceeded smoothly in most areas. However, some schools remained closed in rain-affected regions. In Kuttanad taluk and Purakkad panchayat of Alappuzha, local authorities declared a holiday as several school buildings were being used as relief camps. These institutions will celebrate Praveshanolsavam once normalcy is restored.
In Kottayam, Minister V. N. Vasavan inaugurated the district-level ceremony at SKV Government Higher Secondary School. However, as in Alappuzha, certain schools serving as relief centres were granted holidays, with the reopening celebrations postponed.
Key Changes for the 2025–26 Academic Year
- This academic year comes with a series of policy changes. From 2026 onwards, the minimum age for Class 1 admission will be raised to six years.
- High school classes will now run from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
- Notably, the Kerala Education Department has discontinued the automatic ‘All Pass’ system for students in Classes 5 to 9, signaling a shift toward academic accountability and performance-based evaluation.