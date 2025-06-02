ETV Bharat / bharat

Nurturing Secularism and Social Values an Integral Part of Kerala School Education System: CM Vijayan

Alappuzha: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday highlighted the pivotal role of the state’s public education system in fostering secular values and nurturing a progressive society.

He was speaking at the state-level inauguration of Praveshanolsavam, Kerala’s annual school reopening festival, held at Kalavoor Government Higher Secondary School in Alappuzha.

After a two-month summer break and apprehensions about possible monsoon disruptions, over 36 lakh students returned to classrooms as the 2025–26 academic year commenced on Monday. A total of 12,948 schools across the government, aided, and unaided sectors reopened their doors to students statewide.

More than three lakh children started their educational journey in Class 1. Schools across Kerala greeted these young learners with special welcoming ceremonies as part of the Praveshanolsavam celebrations.

"The school education system in Kerala has played a significant role in shaping the secular thinking of the state," the Chief Minister said, addressing students, parents, and educators at the event.

He emphasized the importance of turning schools into centres of “mutual love and cooperation” and called for greater awareness of negative societal tendencies.

“Public schools are not merely places for academic instruction; they are institutions where social values are instilled in children. Unfortunately, society lost sight of this for a while, but that trend has reversed over the past nine years,” he said.

Referring to past challenges, the Chief Minister noted that the closure of public schools and student dropouts had been effectively curbed in recent years. He attributed this reversal to the state’s renewed focus on inclusive education and investment in public schooling infrastructure.