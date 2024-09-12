Bihar: Nurse Cuts Off Doctor's Private Parts To Escape Rape Bid

Samastipur (Bihar): A nurse cut off the private parts of a doctor who along with two colleagues allegedly tried to rape her at a nursing home under Musrigharari police station area in Bihar’s Samastipur. The accused doctor was reportedly drunk.

Samastipur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey has confirmed the receipt of a complaint on the incident. He said the drunk doctor and his two colleagues were trying to rape the nurse. In a bid to save her life, the nurse chopped off the accused doctor’s private parts with a blade and ran away. Thereafter, she dialled the helpline number 112 to inform about the incident.

The rescue team brought her to Musrigharar police station. Later a team of police headed by the officer-in-charge rushed to the clinic to arrest the doctor and two co-accused. The doctor is being treated at a hospital, Kumar said.

The victim said at the time of the incident, the doctor and his two aids had switched off the CCTV cameras and locked the clinic from inside before attacking her. She managed to escape from the perpetrators by opening the locks and ran into a cornfield.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered at Musrigharari police station. The DSP said the accused doctor is a resident of Teghra while the two associates reside at Samastipur. The trio is being questioned.