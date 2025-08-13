Expansion Of Number Of Documents 'Voter-Friendly', Gives More Options: SC On Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the expansion of the number of documents by the Election Commission in connection with the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being carried out in poll-bound Bihar is a "voter-friendly" and not "anti-voter" exercise.

The top court said, "Look at the number of documents by which you can prove citizenship…" The matter is being heard by a bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi told senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing one of the petitioners, that the judges understood his arguments regarding the exclusion of the Aadhaar card from the list of documents. However, the expansion of the number of documents to eleven by the Election Commission, from what was followed in the summary revision to an intensive revision, is in fact voter-friendly and not voter exclusion, the bench observed.

"It gives you more options…(earlier) it was seven items (regarding identity) and now it is eleven items, through which you can identify yourself as a citizen," said Justice Bagchi. Singhvi argued that it is not simply an expansion.

Justice Kant said that suppose one authority requires not one or two documents, but all eleven, and stressed, "If all eleven documents are required, then it is a completely anti-voter approach… but if you, from the long list of documents, give any document which is reliable…"

Singhvi said he begged to differ with the view of the bench and insisted that the Bihar SIR exercise is exclusionary. Singhvi drew a comparison between the list of documents in the exercises in Jharkhand and Bihar, and added, "First point, Aadhaar is out…"

The bench noted that in the Jharkhand exercise, they proposed seven documents. Singhvi argued that an EPIC card is the best identity card; "before Aadhaar, we had the EPIC card".