Number Of Child Marriages Drops To Nearly Half After Law Enactment, Shows Govt Data

New Delhi: The number of child marriages has reduced to almost half since the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, according to government data.

An issue of significant concern, child marriage deprives one of fundamental rights like good health, nutrition, and education. Early marriage increases the susceptibility of girls to violence, abuse, and exploitation. For both girls and boys, marriage exerts a profound physical, intellectual, psychological, and emotional influence, hindering educational opportunities and personal development.

Notably, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was enacted to prevent and curb child marriage incidents and to take punitive action against those associated with the solemnisation of such marriages. Section 16 of the Act authorises the state government to appoint for the entire state, or such part thereof as may be specified, an officer or officers to be known as the 'Child Marriage Prohibition Officers' (CMPO) having jurisdiction over the area or areas specified in the notification.

The section also specifies the functions to be discharged by CMPOs which include preventing solemnisation of child marriages by taking such actions as they may deem fit, to collect evidence for the effective prosecution of persons contravening the provisions of the Act, to advise the individuals or counsel the residents of the locality not to indulge in promoting, helping, aiding or allowing the solemnisation of child marriages, to create awareness about the ill effects of child marriages, and to sensitise the community on the issue.

According to the data furnished by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the prevalence of child marriage in the country has reduced to almost half from 47 per cent to 23.3 per cent since the enactment of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Steps Taken by the Government to Address Child Marriage

The Central government undertakes awareness drives, media campaigns and outreach programs and issues advisories to the states and union territories from time to time to highlight the ill effects of this practice. The ministry has also written to all states and UTs to increase the number of CMPOs, as the presence of a statutory officer at local levels results in even more effective public engagement on the subject and increased prevention of solemnisation of child marriage.

The ministry also implements the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' component under the umbrella scheme of 'Mission Shakti', wherein the creation of awareness on matters of gender equality and discouraging child marriage is an important focus area. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also undertakes awareness programs and consultations with stakeholders from time to time in this regard.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), with its state and district arms, also make citizens aware of the ill-effects of child marriage. It has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to its functionaries for effective prevention of child marriages in coordination with statutory officers and other authorities. It has a dedicated helpline '15100' for free legal aid to the specified sections of citizens, including women and children.

Launched on November 27, 2024, the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' campaign focuses on making India free of child marriage. It is one of the most important imperatives to promote education, skilling, enterprise and entrepreneurship among girls and women to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' through 'whole of government' and 'whole of society' approach, including the civil society organisations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bidhan Chandra Singh, national coordinator of Child Marriage Free India, a part of the global campaign to end child Marriage, on Tuesday said, "Child marriage is a crime. It is a crisis of health, education, and protection. Child marriage is one of the worst forms of exploitation against children. This heinous practice not only brings an abrupt end to one's childhood but also triggers the vicious cycle of intergenerational poverty, affecting the country's economic development."

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development launched the 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Campaign' in 2024. The government should work on strengthening the policy for prevention, protection and prosecution, invest in institutions like CMPOs, facilitate convergence of departments, and different stakeholder, build a robust resource portal (Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat can be used) to disseminate knowledge, build an ecosystem — having a holistic approach to end child marriage and ensure smart use of technology for monitoring and deterrence to combat child marriage," he added.

Pointing out towards NGOs' role in helping eradicate child marriage, Singh said, "Just Rights for Children's flagship campaign 'Child Marriage Free India' has shown a remarkable shift in the way NGOs address a social evil. Its two-fold approach — awareness on scale and legal action, both leading to behavioural change — has suddenly shown the world and made us believe that we can end child marriage together."

"Any large-scale and path-breaking intervention needs to take into account current laws and legal position settled by the Supreme Court of India. More and more NGOs need to come forward to ensure legal action in child marriage cases when required for creating an effective legal deterrent," Singh added.