ETV Bharat / bharat

NTCA Issues Guidelines Over Canine Distemper Virus Threat At Tiger Reserves

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 55 seconds ago

It is learnt that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued directions to vaccinate stray dogs within 2 km radius of tiger reserves in order to protect the big cats from the threat of the canine distemper virus which is transmitted from dogs to tigers.

Representational picture
Representational picture (ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued directions to vaccinate stray dogs within 2 km radius of tiger reserves to protect the big cats from the deadly canine distemper virus.

It is learnt that the guidelines have been issued as part of efforts to keep the tiger away from stray dogs. This is because experts believe that the stray dogs have now become a threat to tigers. Instructions have been issued to the forest department to run special campaigns, so that these stray dogs do not pose a threat for the big cats due to being a carrier of the deadly canine distemper virus which is transmitted to tigers.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued directions to vaccinate stray dogs within 2 km radius of tiger reserves to protect the big cats from the deadly canine distemper virus.

It is learnt that the guidelines have been issued as part of efforts to keep the tiger away from stray dogs. This is because experts believe that the stray dogs have now become a threat to tigers. Instructions have been issued to the forest department to run special campaigns, so that these stray dogs do not pose a threat for the big cats due to being a carrier of the deadly canine distemper virus which is transmitted to tigers.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CANINE DISTEMPER VIRUSDEHRADUN LATEST NEWSNTCA GUIDELINESNTCANTCA TIGER RESERVES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.