NTCA Issues Guidelines Over Canine Distemper Virus Threat At Tiger Reserves

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has issued directions to vaccinate stray dogs within 2 km radius of tiger reserves to protect the big cats from the deadly canine distemper virus.

It is learnt that the guidelines have been issued as part of efforts to keep the tiger away from stray dogs. This is because experts believe that the stray dogs have now become a threat to tigers. Instructions have been issued to the forest department to run special campaigns, so that these stray dogs do not pose a threat for the big cats due to being a carrier of the deadly canine distemper virus which is transmitted to tigers.