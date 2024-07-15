ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Conduct Re-Test For 'Affected' Candidates Of CUET-UG On July 19

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 9:33 AM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

Amid row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, the NTA will conduct the CUET (UG)-2024 Examination re-test for over 1,000 candidates, who are set for the process in the computer-based test mode. Earlier, examinations were conducted in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and May 29, 2024, at various examination centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lakh candidates.

Jaipur: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced is going to conduct a re-test for affected candidates of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 19.

The NTA conducted the CUET (UG)-2024 Examination in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and May 29, 2024, at various examination centres located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lakh candidates.

The challenges were invited from July 7 to 9, 2024, vide Public Notice dated July 7, 2024. All challenges received online were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on the feedback of the subject experts, the Final Answer Keys are being prepared and the same will be uploaded soon on the official website of the CUET (UG)-2024.

"The grievances received from candidates up to June 30, 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) - 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between July 7 and July 9, 2024 (before 5:00 p.m.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on July 19, 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," Senior Director NTA said in a public notice issued on Sunday.

NTA said that information to all such affected candidates has been sent through e-mail mentioning their subject code(s). "Admit Cards for all affected candidates will be issued soon. The concerned candidates are requested to download their Admit Card of CUET (UG)-2024 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the public notice read further.

The NTA public notice said that the candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the CUET (UG) - 2024, he/she may contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the examination, it added.

