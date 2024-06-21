ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC NET until Further Notice due to 'Logistics Issues'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 8 hours ago

An NTA official notice on Friday said that CSIR-UGC NET 2024 has been postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues”. This came as a shock to to many as just two days ago, the UGC-NET examination was cancelled following 'prima facie indications' that the examination was compromised.

National Testing Agency ((X@NTA_Exams))

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of CSIR-UGC NET 2024, which was scheduled to be held between June 25 and 27, until further notice.

An official public notice posted on the NTA website on Friday said that the examination (CSIR-UGC NET 2024) has been postponed “due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues”. This comes just two days after the UGC-NET examination was cancelled on Wednesday following prima facie indications that the integrity of that examination was compromised.

Today's NTA notice said that the candidates "are hereby informed that the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024 which was scheduled to be held between 25.06.2024 to 27.06.2024 is being postponed and the revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website". This is in continuation to the Public Notice dated 15.06.2024 vide which Advance Intimation of Examination City allotted to the applicants of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2024 along with the schedule of Examination was informed to all the candidates, the notice said.

The NTA further asked the candidates to keep visiting the official website: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in. for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in, the notice said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dubbed NTA as "Narendra's Trauma Agency". In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramesh stated, "Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra's Trauma Agency for youth (sic).

