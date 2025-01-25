NTA Introduces New Pattern For NEET-UG 2025

Kota: In a notification issued on Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the pattern of the National Eligibility cum Test (NEET-UG) 2025, making it mandatory for the examinees to attempt all questions. The same pattern is followed for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Examination.

Educationist Dev Sharma said the options for the questions have been abolished following the official announcement of the end of Covid-19. The provisions for Part A and B in question papers of Physics, Chemistry and Biology have been abolished while Botany and Zoology will be combined in a single paper under Biology. The extra time of 20 minutes will no longer be available to candidates. The discontinuation of options will make it difficult to score a perfect 720 for examinees.

"According to the new pattern, 45 questions each will be asked in Physics and Chemistry papers and the number of questions in Biology will be 90. There will be a total of 180 questions in the entire paper with 180 minutes to solve. It will be mandatory to solve each question. For a long time, candidates have been preparing with the mindset of solving the question paper in 200 minutes (3.20 hours). Now, they will have to adopt the 180-minute pattern," Sharma said.

Earlier the NTA used to ask 200 questions for NEET-UG in Part A and Part B. Each paper used to have 50 questions with 35 in Part A to be attempted mandatorily. In Part B, there used to be 15 questions, 10 of which were mandatory. In all, a candidate had to answer 45 out of 50 questions.