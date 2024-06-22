NTA DG Sacked amid NEET Row, ITPO CMD Given Addl Charge; NEET-PG Exam Postponed

New Delhi : Following a raging controversy over NEET and NET, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Kumar Singh was removed from the post on Saturday. Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been assigned additional charge.

The Centre took the decision amid rising protests being staged by various sections across the country against the alleged irregularities in various competitive examinations.

Subodh Kumar has not been given new posting and he has been put on waiting list by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders are issued, sources said.. Pradeep Singh will be incharge of NTA till a regular DG is appointed.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, has been postponed. In a post on X, the Health Ministry said, "IMPORTANT ALERT: NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination postponed. New date will be notified at the earliest."

The decision was apparently taken to avoid any controversy in the wake of continuing allegations on the conduct of various competitive exams in the country. "It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024. The Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.