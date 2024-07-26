NTA Declares Re-Revised Results of NEET-UG; 17 Candidates Share Top Rank, down from 61

Kota: Following the Supreme Court's direction, the National Testing Agency on Friday declared the re-revised result, scores and ranks of the country's biggest medical entrance exam - National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024). Earlier, the NTA had released the revised answer key, on the basis of which the results were declared.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that the answer to a Physics question in the NEET UG question paper has been amended. After that, the revised score cards have been issued. Due to the amendment in the answer of the Physics question, 44 candidates lost the tag of 720 out of 720 perfect scores. Earlier 67 candidates had these marks but the number was decreased to 61 in the subsequent result. After the change in the answer of the Physics question, the marks of the candidates with full score have considerably decreased. Five marks of all these candidates will be deducted.

IIT Delhi investigated: Dev Sharma said that under the orders of the Supreme Court, instructions were given to investigate the Physics question through the subject expert team of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. IIT Delhi investigated in this regard and after that, the question was considered correct under the new NCERT. In such a situation, marks of many candidates are deducted for this question. Earlier, on the objection of the candidates, the National Testing Agency had accepted both the answers of this question as correct.

The answer to this question is different in old and new NCERT books, whereas in the first answer key released by the National Testing Agency, this question was considered correct under new NCERT. After the objections of the candidates, it was changed. Now it has been changed again on the instructions of the court.

Government medical college seats: Dev Sharma said that due to the revised answer sheet, the marks of lakhs of candidates have changed. Due to this, there will be a lot of changes in the All India Rank (AIR) of lakhs of candidates. There will be many students who will lose the government medical college seats and eligibility for counseling after their five marks are cut, because in the NEET UG result, there are thousands of candidates with the same marks. More than 24 lakh candidates had given this exam. Out of these, more than 13 lakh were declared eligible for counseling.

Downloading result: The National Testing Agency has changed the way of downloading the NEET revised result on its official website. Earlier the result could be downloaded with the application number, date of birth and security pin. Now, by changing this, the email ID or registered mobile number or alternate mobile number will also have to be entered. The NTA has also advised the candidates that if their photo or QR code does not appear in the score card, then download the score card again.