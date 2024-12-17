ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Conduct Only Entrance Exams From 2025 And Not Recruitment Exams: Min Pradhan

NTA will conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams.

National Testing Agency
National Testing Agency (X@NTA_Exams)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

New Delhi: NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION MINISTER DHARMENDRA PRADHANNTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.