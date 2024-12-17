ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA To Conduct Only Entrance Exams From 2025 And Not Recruitment Exams: Min Pradhan

By PTI Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.