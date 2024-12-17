New Delhi: NTA to conduct only entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams, informed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.
NTA To Conduct Only Entrance Exams From 2025 And Not Recruitment Exams: Min Pradhan
