NTA Reschedules Joint CSIR, UGC-NET Exams for 2024; New Dates Announced

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled revised dates for several prominent examinations scheduled for 2024. The revised schedule includes the UGC NET June 2024 exams, Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, NCET 2024 exams, and the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024.

According to the latest notice issued by the NTA, the UGC-NET June 2024 exams are set to be conducted from August 21 to September 4. This marks a significant shift from the previously planned pen and paper mode to a compute-based test (CBT) format.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, on the other hand, will take place from July 25 to July 27, providing candidates with a focused window for their examinations. Additionally, the NCET exams are scheduled for July 10, 2024. for July 10, 2024.

The transition to computer-based testing for UGC-NET June 2024 aims to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for candidate across the country. Further details and updates regarding these exams can be accessed through the official NTA website.

The AIAPGET 2024 remains on schedule for July 6, 2024 as originally planned. Candidates preparing got this examination are also advised to stay updated with any developments through official channels.

The Ministry of Education's decision to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination, previously conducted on June 18, came to light of ensuring the utmost transparency and integrity of the examination process. This decision underscores the government's commitment to maintaining the credibility of these critical examinations.

For any inquiries or clarifications regarding the upcoming NTA examinations, candidates are encouraged to contact NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at the respective contact address provided.