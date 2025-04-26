ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Announces Dedicated Platform To Report Suspicious Claims Regarding NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) launched a dedicated platform on Saturday for reporting suspicious claims related to the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, officials said.

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 26, 2025 at 11:37 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims regarding the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, according to officials.

The agency has also advised candidates not to be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims.

The platform has been announced as a precautionary measure following several alleged irregularities, including a paper leak in last year's exam.

"Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question paper; individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials," NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

"The reporting form is simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting files. The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 202,4 which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," he said. The crucial exam is scheduled for May 4.

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims regarding the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, according to officials.

The agency has also advised candidates not to be misled by unscrupulous elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims.

The platform has been announced as a precautionary measure following several alleged irregularities, including a paper leak in last year's exam.

"Candidates can report any suspicious activities falling in three categories -- unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question paper; individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials," NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

"The reporting form is simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting files. The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 202,4 which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," he said. The crucial exam is scheduled for May 4.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEETDEDICATED PLATFORMREPORT SUSPICIOUS CLAIMSREGARDING NEET UGNTA ANNOUNCES DEDICATED PLATFORM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.