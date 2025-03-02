NTA Announces CUET-UG 2025 Schedule: Fees, Registration Process, Eligibility | Read All Details Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test schedule for Undergraduate programs (CUET-UG) 2025. The exam is set to be held from 08 May to 01 June 2025.

Online applications for CUET-UG 2025 are now open, with a registration window running from 01 March to 22 March 2025. Candidates can visit NTA cuet.nta.nic.in for information and the application process. A key highlight this year is that candidates can choose up to five subjects, regardless of the subjects they studied in their 12th grade.

Candidates can select subjects based on eligibility criteria for their desired university programs. These subjects may include languages, domain-specific subjects based on the NCERT syllabus, and the General Aptitude Test.

CUET (UG) – 2025 will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26, as per the details given below:

Online Submission of Application Form 01 March 2025 to 22 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM) Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking / UPI 23 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM) Correction in Particulars 24 March 2025 to 26 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM) Announcement of the City of Examination To be announced later on the website Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website To be announced later on the website Date of Examination From 08 May 2025 to 01 June 2025 (tentative) Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ Declaration of Result on the NTA website To be announced later on the website

Exam Languages

The CUET-UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu. The exam will be conducted in computer-based Test mode, covering 37 subjects.

The details of the programs offered by Central Universities and participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) are available on their respective websites as well as on the NTA website. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility/ requirements of the programs offered by universities in this regard. The list of participating universities is dynamic.

Among the institutions participating in CUET-UG 2025 is the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur (CUTN) established by an act of parliament in 2009, offers undergraduate programs such as B.Sc. (Honours/Research) in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Biotechnology, as well as B.A. (Honours/Research) in Economics and B.P.A. (Honours/Research) in Music.

Additionally, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) in Coimbatore will offer courses like B.Sc. in Textiles, B.Sc. in Technical Textiles, and BBA in Textile Business Analytics.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for the CUET-UG 2025 is based on the number of subjects selected by the candidates.

For up to three subjects, the fees are as follows: General UR: Rs. 1000, OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 900, SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs. 800

For more than three subjects, there will be an additional fee for each extra subject: General UR: Rs. 400, OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 375, SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs 350.

Important Instructions