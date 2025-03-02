NTA Announces CUET-UG 2025 Schedule: Fees, Registration Process, Eligibility | Read All Details Here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Common University Entrance Test schedule for Undergraduate programs (CUET-UG) 2025. The exam is set to be held from 08 May to 01 June 2025.
Online applications for CUET-UG 2025 are now open, with a registration window running from 01 March to 22 March 2025. Candidates can visit NTA cuet.nta.nic.in for information and the application process. A key highlight this year is that candidates can choose up to five subjects, regardless of the subjects they studied in their 12th grade.
Candidates can select subjects based on eligibility criteria for their desired university programs. These subjects may include languages, domain-specific subjects based on the NCERT syllabus, and the General Aptitude Test.
CUET (UG) – 2025 will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26, as per the details given below:
|Online Submission of Application Form
|01 March 2025 to 22 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM)
|Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit / Debit Card / Net-Banking / UPI
|23 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM)
|Correction in Particulars
|24 March 2025 to 26 March 2025 (up to 11.50 PM)
|Announcement of the City of Examination
|To be announced later on the website
|Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website
|To be announced later on the website
|Date of Examination
|From 08 May 2025 to 01 June 2025 (tentative)
|Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys
|To be announced later on the website
|Website
|https://cuet.nta.nic.in/
|Declaration of Result on the NTA website
|To be announced later on the website
Exam Languages
The CUET-UG exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu. The exam will be conducted in computer-based Test mode, covering 37 subjects.
The details of the programs offered by Central Universities and participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private) are available on their respective websites as well as on the NTA website. Candidates must carefully refer to the eligibility/ requirements of the programs offered by universities in this regard. The list of participating universities is dynamic.
Among the institutions participating in CUET-UG 2025 is the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur (CUTN) established by an act of parliament in 2009, offers undergraduate programs such as B.Sc. (Honours/Research) in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and Biotechnology, as well as B.A. (Honours/Research) in Economics and B.P.A. (Honours/Research) in Music.
Additionally, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) in Coimbatore will offer courses like B.Sc. in Textiles, B.Sc. in Technical Textiles, and BBA in Textile Business Analytics.
Fee Structure
The fee structure for the CUET-UG 2025 is based on the number of subjects selected by the candidates.
- For up to three subjects, the fees are as follows: General UR: Rs. 1000, OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 900, SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs. 800
- For more than three subjects, there will be an additional fee for each extra subject: General UR: Rs. 400, OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs. 375, SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender: Rs 350.
Important Instructions
- Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2025 through the “Online” mode only on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted.
- Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form.
- Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
- Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.
- In case, candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET (UG) – 2025, he/she may contact 011- 40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ regularly for the latest updates regarding the exam.