NSG Played Active Role During 'Operation Sindoor', Recalls Director General Of NSG

New Delhi: The National Security Guard (NSG) has played an active role during 'Operation Sindoor' by neutralising the drone threat at the Jammu & Kashmir airport. The Director General of NSG, Bhrigu Srinivasan, said that following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the elite counter-terrorism force has also been involved in anti-Naxal operations.
“For anti-Naxal operations, the NSG Hyderabad regional hub is deployed at Gadchiroli and taking part in operations, along with the state police,” said Srinivasan while addressing the 23rd edition of NSG’s counter-terror international seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The theme for the seminar was “Forging Collaboration and Innovation to Counter Terror Threats and Address the Complexities of Modern Terrorism.”
“NSG is a federal contingency force. We adopt new tactics and help in anti-Naxal operations,” said Srinivasan.
The statement given by the NSG chief assumes significance following the fact that the force was formed for handling various security threats, including terrorist attacks, hostage situations, and other high-risk operations.
The NSG is mainly deployed in various counter-terrorism operations across India, playing a crucial role in resolving hostage crises and neutralising terrorist threats.
NSG’s role in Operation Sindoor and anti-hijack operations
The bomb squad of the NSG neutralised a Turkish-made Kamikaze drone loaded with bombs at the Jammu & Kashmir airport. “During the ' Operation Sindoor', NSG played a crucial role in defusing drones loaded with bombs at the Jammu & Kashmir airport,” said Srinivasan.
The NSG bomb squad defused eight kg of explosives during 'Operation Sindoor'. Srinivasan said that an NSG unit is deployed in Jammu & Kashmir, codenamed as “Op Joravor”, and participates in different operations.
“Last year, along with the J&K police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), we conducted a counter-terror exercise. In the future, train intervention exercises will be increased,” Srinivasan said.
NSG identifies 17 religious places as sensitive targets
Inland water cruise liners' security audit
The NSG also conducted inland water cruise liners' security audits to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew. Inland water cruise liner security audits assess whether ships adhere to safety standards and security protocols, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew.
"We conducted an inland water cruise liner's security audit. Anti-hijack exercise over Ganga and Brahmaputra cruise liners was also conducted,” said Srinivasan.
MoU with States and UTs
The NSG has signed MoUs with States and UTs to ensure effective cooperation for anti-terror operations. “Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with States and UTs have been signed today for operation, synergy and coordination between NSG and States' security agencies at the national level,” Srinivasan said.
This MoU lays the foundation for a first-of-its-kind unified counterterror coordination SOP, institutionalised joint training, and first responder interoperability.
The MoU embodies India’s resolve to evolve from fragmented action to a synchronised national response, integrating both kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities through a calibrated, interoperable structure, an official said.
Special Operation Training Centre at Manesar
“A special operation training centre at a cost of Rs 140 crore at Manesar is under construction. The NSG will train state police with virtual reality to counter all kinds of terror threats in this training centre,” said the NSG chief.
He further informed that in the last eight months, 732 security personnel from different states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, have been provided with capsule training courses.
“Police personnel in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andaman Nicobar have also been trained,” he said.
Fostering inter-agency coordination, operational synergy, and strategic integration in counter-terrorism
The two-day flagship event of NSG aims to foster inter-agency coordination, operational synergy, and strategic integration in Counter-Terrorism (CT) and Counter-IED operations.
Delegations from more than countries, including the USA, Russia, Japan, Israel, Germany and Indonesia, are participating, along with senior officials from State Police Forces, CAPFs, the Indian Army, intelligence agencies, and premier think tanks.
This edition of the seminar is structured around five high-impact thematic panels, including counter terror lessons from international case studies, counter terror threats to the nation and the response strategy, NSG–State synergy & SOP for national counter terror mechanism, leveraging technologies for counter terror operations and technology-enabled C-IED operations.
Drone threats and counter-UAV innovation
Dedicated sessions will explore countermeasures against drone-borne IEDs, low-cost UAV tactics, and India-specific anti-drone doctrines, in response to the emerging role of drones in global hybrid warfare.
