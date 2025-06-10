ETV Bharat / bharat

NSG Played Active Role During 'Operation Sindoor', Recalls Director General Of NSG

(Left) Director General of NSG Bhrigu Srinivasan and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora (right) exchanging MoU in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Security Guard (NSG) has played an active role during 'Operation Sindoor' by neutralising the drone threat at the Jammu & Kashmir airport. The Director General of NSG, Bhrigu Srinivasan, said that following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the elite counter-terrorism force has also been involved in anti-Naxal operations.

“For anti-Naxal operations, the NSG Hyderabad regional hub is deployed at Gadchiroli and taking part in operations, along with the state police,” said Srinivasan while addressing the 23rd edition of NSG’s counter-terror international seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The theme for the seminar was “Forging Collaboration and Innovation to Counter Terror Threats and Address the Complexities of Modern Terrorism.”

“NSG is a federal contingency force. We adopt new tactics and help in anti-Naxal operations,” said Srinivasan.

The statement given by the NSG chief assumes significance following the fact that the force was formed for handling various security threats, including terrorist attacks, hostage situations, and other high-risk operations.

The NSG is mainly deployed in various counter-terrorism operations across India, playing a crucial role in resolving hostage crises and neutralising terrorist threats.

NSG’s role in Operation Sindoor and anti-hijack operations

The bomb squad of the NSG neutralised a Turkish-made Kamikaze drone loaded with bombs at the Jammu & Kashmir airport. “During the ' Operation Sindoor', NSG played a crucial role in defusing drones loaded with bombs at the Jammu & Kashmir airport,” said Srinivasan.

The NSG bomb squad defused eight kg of explosives during 'Operation Sindoor'. Srinivasan said that an NSG unit is deployed in Jammu & Kashmir, codenamed as “Op Joravor”, and participates in different operations.

“Last year, along with the J&K police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), we conducted a counter-terror exercise. In the future, train intervention exercises will be increased,” Srinivasan said.

NSG identifies 17 religious places as sensitive targets

Inland water cruise liners' security audit

The NSG also conducted inland water cruise liners' security audits to ensure the safety and security of passengers and crew. Inland water cruise liner security audits assess whether ships adhere to safety standards and security protocols, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew.

"We conducted an inland water cruise liner's security audit. Anti-hijack exercise over Ganga and Brahmaputra cruise liners was also conducted,” said Srinivasan.

MoU with States and UTs