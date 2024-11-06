NSG Personnel Found Dead Inside His Barrack At Delhi's Sudarshan Camp

ETV Bharat / bharat

The deceased has been identified as Narender Singh Bhandari, serving with the NSG on deputation from the Indian Army, officials confirmed.

New Delhi: A 31-year-old National Security Guard (NSG) personnel was found dead in his barrack at the Sudarshan Camp with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Singh Bhandari, serving with the NSG on deputation from the Indian Army, the officer said.

"On Tuesday, a PCR call was received regarding a suicide incident at the NSG Sudarshan Camp near Shiv Murti. Upon receiving the information, police teams reached the location, where the body of Bhandari, an NSG personnel, was found inside his barrack," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

"Preliminary inquiry suggested that he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Rangnani said. She said that forensic and crime teams examined the scene and collected evidence. He was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital. Further investigation is underway.

NSGNATIONAL SECURITY GUARDNSG SUDARSHAN CAMPNSG PERSONNEL DEADDELHI NSG SUICIDE

