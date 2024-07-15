Ayodhya: NSG Officials to Review Facilities for Upcoming Security Hub at Ram Mandir, Temple Town

Ayodhya : In view of the security of Ram temple, a contingent of NSG commandos will be temporarily deployed in Ayodhya. For which a team of NSG is arriving on 17th July. It will review the security of Ram temple as well as the security arrangements of Ayodhya city. In the coming days, a hub of security guards will be built in Ayodhya.

National Security Guard (NSG) officials will hold a review here from 17th to 20th July. During this, security related information will also be collected from the local district administration. They will discuss with the officials on many points like the place to build the office of National Security Guard in Ayodhya, its area, need of soldiers etc.

After the construction of Ram temple, the security of Ayodhya has become even more sensitive. There have been threats of blowing up the temple many times. Due to which the state and central governments are on alert. Therefore, the central government has decided to deploy NSG commandos for the security of Ram temple.

On 5th July 2005, five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked the Ram temple. The terrorists had also tried to blow up Ram Lalla seated in the tent with a rocket launcher. At that time, all the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by the security personnel.

There have been many attacks on the security of Ayodhya including Ram Janmabhoomi. Time bombs were also found at Hanumangarhi and railway station in Ayodhya. On 13 June 2001, a cooker bomb was found in a jeep parked near Hanumangarhi. There was a conspiracy to blow up the entire area with this. However, information about the bomb was received after a monkey damaged the bag and a big threat was averted.