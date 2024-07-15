ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya: NSG Officials to Review Facilities for Upcoming Security Hub at Ram Mandir, Temple Town

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

After the consecration of Ram temple, the security of both the shrine and Ayodhya town has become very sensitive for the government. Following the government's decision, NSG is making arrangements to develop a security hub with its commandos at Ram Temple and in the temple town.

Representative Image
Representative Image (File Photo)

Ayodhya : In view of the security of Ram temple, a contingent of NSG commandos will be temporarily deployed in Ayodhya. For which a team of NSG is arriving on 17th July. It will review the security of Ram temple as well as the security arrangements of Ayodhya city. In the coming days, a hub of security guards will be built in Ayodhya.

National Security Guard (NSG) officials will hold a review here from 17th to 20th July. During this, security related information will also be collected from the local district administration. They will discuss with the officials on many points like the place to build the office of National Security Guard in Ayodhya, its area, need of soldiers etc.

After the construction of Ram temple, the security of Ayodhya has become even more sensitive. There have been threats of blowing up the temple many times. Due to which the state and central governments are on alert. Therefore, the central government has decided to deploy NSG commandos for the security of Ram temple.

On 5th July 2005, five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked the Ram temple. The terrorists had also tried to blow up Ram Lalla seated in the tent with a rocket launcher. At that time, all the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by the security personnel.

There have been many attacks on the security of Ayodhya including Ram Janmabhoomi. Time bombs were also found at Hanumangarhi and railway station in Ayodhya. On 13 June 2001, a cooker bomb was found in a jeep parked near Hanumangarhi. There was a conspiracy to blow up the entire area with this. However, information about the bomb was received after a monkey damaged the bag and a big threat was averted.

Ayodhya : In view of the security of Ram temple, a contingent of NSG commandos will be temporarily deployed in Ayodhya. For which a team of NSG is arriving on 17th July. It will review the security of Ram temple as well as the security arrangements of Ayodhya city. In the coming days, a hub of security guards will be built in Ayodhya.

National Security Guard (NSG) officials will hold a review here from 17th to 20th July. During this, security related information will also be collected from the local district administration. They will discuss with the officials on many points like the place to build the office of National Security Guard in Ayodhya, its area, need of soldiers etc.

After the construction of Ram temple, the security of Ayodhya has become even more sensitive. There have been threats of blowing up the temple many times. Due to which the state and central governments are on alert. Therefore, the central government has decided to deploy NSG commandos for the security of Ram temple.

On 5th July 2005, five terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked the Ram temple. The terrorists had also tried to blow up Ram Lalla seated in the tent with a rocket launcher. At that time, all the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by the security personnel.

There have been many attacks on the security of Ayodhya including Ram Janmabhoomi. Time bombs were also found at Hanumangarhi and railway station in Ayodhya. On 13 June 2001, a cooker bomb was found in a jeep parked near Hanumangarhi. There was a conspiracy to blow up the entire area with this. However, information about the bomb was received after a monkey damaged the bag and a big threat was averted.

TAGGED:

AYODHYAUTTAR PRADESHNSGRAM MANDIRRAM MANDIR NSG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.