NSCN Threatens To Break Ceasefire Agreement, Proposes Third-Party Intervention To Resolve Betrayal

Guwahati: Nine years after signing the historic framework agreement to resolve the Indo-Naga political conflict, the NSCN-IM has proposed a third party intervention to resolve the betrayal of the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, failing which the organisation has threatened to resume violent armed resistance against India for defending the unique history and existence of Nagalim.

In a statement issued on Thursday, chief political negotiator of the NSCN-IM Thuingaleng Muivah said that the violent confrontation between the India and Nagalim shall be purely on account of the deliberate betrayal and breach of commitment by India and its leadership to respect and honour the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015.

"Therefore India and its leadership shall be held responsible for the catastrophic and adverse situation that will arise out of the violent armed conflict between India and Nagalim," the statement read.

The Framework Agreement signed by the NSCN-IM leadership and Indian Government on August 3, 2015 , is a peace treaty to end insurgency in the state of Nagaland. The treaty was signed by the then central government's interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks, RN Ravi on behalf of the Government of India while NSCN-IM Chairman Isak Chishi Swu and Muivah signed on behalf of the NSCN, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muivah said that the NSCN and its leadership took the honourable step of resolving the decades old Indo-Naga political conflict by agreeing to have political negotiations with the government of India. Accusing the authorities and leadership in the government of India for deliberately betraying the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, Muivah said that the NSCN will not wait forever for the government to respect and honour the letter and spirit of the Framework, recognise and acknowledge Nagalim sovereign national flag and constitution.

"In order to conclude and realise an honourable political agreement we rule out peaceful means against the ignominious betrayal of the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement. However, in the first place we propose a third party intervention to resolve the betrayal of the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, but if such a political initiative is rejected by the government of India, the NSCN shall resume violent armed resistance against India for defending the Nagalim unique history and her sovereign existence," the statement issued by Muivah stated.

The NSCN leader clarified that the unique history, sovereignty and freedom, sovereign territory, sovereign national flag and Nagalim sovereign national constitution are non negotiable.

It may be mentioned here that the NSCN had been in ceasefire agreement with the government of India since 1997 and so far held over 600 rounds of political negotiations without any pre-conditions including Prime Minister level talks which were held in India and abroad.