NSCN-Centre Talks Likely to Hit Further Hurdle

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Days ahead of the scheduled talks between the NSCN and the Central government, the Naga ceasefire organization condemns recent Supreme Court decision on the Mon killings, scrapping of Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar and proposed plan to register the Indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

File photo of security personnel deployed in Nagaland to maintain law and order.
File photo of security personnel deployed in Nagaland to maintain law and order. (ETV Bharat)

Guwahati: The proposed talks between the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) and the Central government, which is supposed to be in the first week of this month, is likely to face further obstacles.

Although the NSCN authorities have not mentioned anything clearly on the proposed talks, the Naga ceasefire outfit during its joint council meeting held on Tuesday expressed strong exception against the Supreme Court's recent dismissal of criminal charges against the Indian Army Officials in the killing of Naga civilians at Mon district in Nagaland.

"It is a blatant violation of human rights and against the spirit of right to life and liberty," the Joint Council of the NSCN said in a statement issued to the media on Tuesday.

"Certainly, the Supreme Court of India found itself helpless to go against the notorious Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) that continues to victimize the Nagas, even after the 1997 ceasefire to process the Indo-Naga political solution. Ironically, Nagas abhor AFSPA because it is incompatible with the spirit of the Government of India seeking Naga political solution. Nagas would not surrender tamely but fight for justice," it said on Tuesday.

The organization further said that the Joint Council Meeting also passed a resolution against the controversial Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) that violates the very meaning of indigenous peoples in the context of Naga nation. It dilutes the Naga meaning of indigenous as RIIN comes with divisive venom to divide the Nagas, as instigated by the forces against the Naga nation. Naga as indigenous peoples have no class and no boundary.

Nagas are one and Nagas are indigenous wherever they are in their God-given land, Nagalim. Therefore, the present form of RIIN classification of indigenous based on artificial state boundaries is not acceptable to the Naga people, come what may we shall resist!" resolved the Joint Council meeting.

The joint council meeting further resolved to resist the border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar international border and the “Scrapping of Free Movement Regime (FMR)”.

"This also violates the spirit of Indo-Naga political talks to find a peaceful Naga political solution. NSCN is against the scrapping of FMR and therefore shall not tolerate border fencing and we shall do whatever is deem fit to stop such aggression against the existence of Naga brotherhood as a nation." the Joint Council meeting resolved.

